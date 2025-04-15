Apple marks 10 years of Activity Rings with special edition pin—here’s how to claim one

Apple Watch users worldwide have an extra incentive to boost their activity levels on 24 April, with the brand announcing a ‘Global Close Your Rings Day’ challenge.

This challenge marks ten years since the launch of the Activity Rings feature and the smartwatch’s debut. It invites users to crush their daily Move, Exercise, and Stand goals.

Participants who close all three rings on the date will receive a limited-edition digital award within the Fitness app—akin to the limited-time Apple Watch badges we’ve detailed in this guide.

Users will also unlock ten unique animated stickers and an animated badge compatible with the Messages app to share their achievements.

To commemorate the day, Apple is also—unusually—offering a physical incentive.

Starting the same day, customers can visit Apple Store locations globally to pick up a special pin designed after the digital award (available while supplies last). We don’t have an image of what this will look like yet, but stay tuned on that one.

Interestingly, to mark the occasion, Apple also shared new insights from its ongoing Heart and Movement Study as part of the release. This is the same study that was announced in February, following the conclusion of the Apple Heart Study after seven years.

An analysis involving over 140,000 participants revealed significant positive associations between frequently closing Activity rings and better health outcomes. Apple says that regular ring-closers showed a 48% lower likelihood of poor sleep quality, a 73% lower chance of elevated resting heart rate, and a 57% reduction in reported stress levels.

It’s unclear whether this is the full extent of Apple’s celebrations, but stay tuned for more as we approach 24 April. Who knows, we may even get a special edition band or something, too.