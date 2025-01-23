Apple Watch at 10: And the key ingredient behind its fitness success

Wareable speaks to VP of Fitness Technologies Jay Blahnik about 10 years of Apple Watch

It’s been 10 years since the Apple Watch launched — and changed the smartwatch landscape forever. When it arrived on wrists in early 2015, smartwatches were plagued by questions about why someone would wear a computer on their wrist — and fitness was one of the first definitive answers.

I remember working out with the original Apple Watch when it was first launched. I was amazed by the immediate GPS lock-on, and being able to run out of the door without waiting around was incredibly refreshing. But battery life was poor, I had constant accuracy issues (because the Apple Watch used to hand off GPS tracking to the phone), and the tracking was simplistic. It didn’t feel like a big moment, but looking back, it changed so much.

In a decade, the Apple Watch has become an incredible workout partner, and an ever-present at gyms, fitness classes, yoga studios, and start lines. In Strava’s end-of-year report, it was the most used tracking device uploading to the service.

The metrics and complexity have grown — and it’s no longer a sports watch for people who don’t play sports. Series 4/watchOS 5 was a huge step forward with the addition of advanced metrics (cadence, vertical oscillation, etc), and since then, we’ve seen continuous improvement in Apple Watch being a proper fitness watch.

Examples include the bevy of running features, custom workout builders, the ability to race PBs virtually, and even allowing services such as Runna and Training Peaks to write training plans onto the watch itself.

Advertisement

Jay Blahnik is the VP of Fitness Technologies for Apple and has overseen the evolution of Apple Watch since the very beginning. I’ve interviewed him countless times in the 10 years of Wareable and was treated to an on-the-record chat with him at Apple’s London HQ in Battersea. And we took the chance to look back at the legacy of 10 years of Apple Watch, and what lies ahead.

“If we look back at the 10 years, what I think we’re most proud of, and we’re thrilled to see, is that Apple Watch can really meet you where you’re at,” Blahnik told Wareable. “From Olympians to the everyday athlete to someone who’s just getting started, really find that it can motivate them in the way they want.”

Apple and Strava: The next big relationship

Credit: Wareable

The company has just announced a deeper collaboration with Strava, so that Apple Fitness+ users can have their workouts displayed properly within the ubiquitous fitness platform. Jay Blahnik spoke about the company’s admiration for the platform and how the partnership could yield even closer collaboration in the future:

“Our focus has been accurate measurement as motivation. Our sharing was really about personal sharing, sharing with the people that are closest to you. We think one of Strava’s amazing strengths is its ability to build community and to have people connected to the community,” he said.

“We have lots of folks on our own teams who are big fans of what Strava has done. And so I think this collaboration is kind of a mutual admiration, where we love what they’re doing, they love what we’re doing.”

Advertisement

And Blahnik teased further two-way collaboration between Apple Watch and Strava — with exciting opportunities for new motivational features and smoother integrations.

“I think we feel like this is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see what we can take it and we love what they do. They love what we do, and that makes for a really good roadmap for collaboration. So I think we’re excited about the future,” he said.

Inclusivity and meeting people ‘where they’re at’

So how does Jay Blahnik sum up 10 years of Apple Watch? The idea of fitness inclusivity and democratization is key to what Apple has tried to achieve — and it’s undeniable that the company has brought the idea of fitness wearables and GPS watches to people who would never have shopped for a Polar, Garmin, or Suunto.

“It was always our goal to help people live a better day by being more active. But the fact that it’s reached such a broad swath of users and meeting people where they are at, has been really lovely to see.”

You can read more of this interview in PULSE by Wareable.