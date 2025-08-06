iOS 26 beta leak hints at larger display for Apple Watch Ultra 3

An image asset with a new, higher resolution has been discovered in the latest iPhone software

It looks like the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a larger screen than its predecessors, with evidence emerging from the latest iOS 26 beta that strongly suggests the upgrade.

The discovery, made by MacRumors, is an image asset hidden within the beta software that has a display resolution of 422 x 514 pixels.

This is a modest but notable increase from the 410 x 502 resolution found on the current Apple Watch Ultra 2. And since no existing Apple Watch model features these dimensions, it’s likely referring to an increased display size for the upcoming Ultra 3.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the watch itself will get bigger, of course. With no credible rumors of an increase in the overall case size, the more likely scenario is that Apple has slimmed down the bezels, allowing for a larger active display area within the same physical footprint.

A bigger screen is just one of several significant upgrades rumored for the upcoming Ultra 3, which is expected to be a major update after being skipped over in 2024 (and 2023’s Ultra 2 only being an iterative update on the original.

Other potential new features include satellite connectivity for off-grid messaging, blood pressure monitoring, a faster chip, and an even brighter display.

The Wareable take

While a larger screen is always a welcome upgrade, the real story here is how it will complement the suite of new features currently being rumored for the Ultra 3. A bigger, brighter display could prove to be the perfect canvas for the subtle redesign already teased by Apple for watchOS 26, and it certainly wouldn’t hurt when using potential new tools like satellite messaging.

This latest leak is arguably the most concrete evidence we’ve had for the Ultra 3’s design so far, and it adds to the picture of a device that’s shaping up to be a sizeable upgrade.

As rumored earlier this week, we also may know when it’ll be officially unveiled by Apple—Tuesday, 9 September. Keep an eye on things between now and then, though, as we’re sure more Ultra 3 leaks will begin to appear.