This could be the date when the 2025 Apple Watch devices are unveiled

Mark your calendars—new report tips the date when the new family of Apple smartwatches will be announced

The launch date for the next generation of Apple Watch devices appears to have been revealed, with new information pointing to the brand’s annual fall hardware event being held on Tuesday, 9 September.

The date comes via a report from the German site iphone-ticker.de, which cites internal information from mobile phone providers in the country.

The timing aligns perfectly with previous predictions from sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who had also pinpointed the second week of September for the launch a few months ago. Not a particularly hard one, of course, with Apple remaining remarkably consistent in scheduling its annual event on the second Tuesday of September on most occasions in the last decade or so.

If this year’s 9 September date holds, we can expect a familiar rollout schedule for the new smartwatches—rumored to be the Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3.

Based on Apple’s long-standing pattern, pre-orders for the new Apple Watch models would likely open on Friday, 12 September. The devices would then begin shipping and arrive in retail stores on the following Friday, 19 September.

What Apple is likely to unveil on 9 September

Again, this year’s event is expected to be a significant one for Apple’s wearable lineup. Rumors suggest we’ll see a refresh of all three tiers in the Apple Watch family, which would result in the first new entry-level model since 2022 and a new premium offering for the first time since 2023.

These new watches will almost certainly be announced alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, and rumors also suggest we may even be treated to an Apple AirPods Pro 3 release (potentially with a focus on next-gen health tracking features).

Apple typically sends out official press invitations about a week before its events, so we could get official confirmation as early as Tuesday, 2 September. Until then, though, stay tuned.