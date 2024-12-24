How to charge the Samsung Galaxy Watch

If you're wondering the best way to charge your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch, there are a few options.

As much as we’d like Samsung’s smartwatches to run for weeks and months, the reality is that you are going to have to power your Galaxy Watch on a pretty regular basis.

Whether you’ve got a Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra or an older Galaxy Watch strapped to your wrist, charging it back up thankfully is a pretty painless process.

Depending on which Samsung Galaxy Watch you own, you might also have multiple ways to charge it up as well.

We’ve cleared things up for you below for our guide on how to charge your Samsung Galaxy Watch.

How to charge a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a charger

The easiest way to charge your Galaxy Watch is by using the charging cable supplied with your watch. If you’ve got a new Galaxy Watch, then that should look like a long cable with a round disc on the end. Once you’ve located it, do the following:

Place the rear of your Galaxy Watch on the top of the circular part of the cable. You should feel the case magnetically attach to the charger. Wait until you see the green charging ring and current battery percentage displayed on screen. If your Samsung Galaxy Watch has fully run out of battery, it might take a minute or so to see the above information above displayed on screen.

How to charge a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a wireless charger

Some Samsung Galaxy Watches do also support the ability to be powered up using wireless chargers offering a more convenient way to charge and not have you scrambling around for that charging cable.

To slightly confuse matters, some Samsung smartwatches that support this charging method will work with most chargers that use the more common Qi wireless charging standard. These include older watches like the Galaxy Watch (launched in 2018), the Galaxy Watch Active (launched in 2019), Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or 5, these watches will only work with wireless chargers that are part of the WPC or Wireless Power Consortium. This consortium seeks to establish Qi charging standard as the global standard for wireless power. That means using any Qi wireless charger will work with those watches.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, these Samsung smartwatches do not support wireless charging like some older Samsung smartwatches. That’s due to the new sensor design used that makes them incompatible with wireless charging.

How to charge a Samsung Galaxy Watch with a Samsung smartphone

If you own both a Samsung smartwatch and a Samsung smartphone that’s a Galaxy S10 or newer, then you have another convenient way to power up your watch through using Samsung’s wireless power sharing. This enables you to put the Galaxy Watch on the back of compatible Samsung smartphones to use the power from your phone to power up your watch.

Like the wireless charging support for the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s wireless power sharing mode isn’t supported due to the new sensor design used. If you do have an older Samsung Galaxy Watch that does supports wireless power sharing, here’s how to get thing set up: