Garmin’s Quatix 8 is the Fenix alternative for mariners and liveaboards

Garmin has announced the arrival of the Quatix 8, the latest iteration of its flagship marine smartwatch based on the Fenix range.

It arrives after the military-focused Tactix 8, endurance-packed Enduro 3, and standard Fenix 8 range, with the Quatix 8 adding a few neat tricks for those whose lives revolve around the water.

As ever, it’s not aiming for mass appeal; instead, it’s all about those niche, high-end features that truly matter to mariners. One of the standout additions, borrowed from its recent siblings, is the new built-in speaker and microphone.

Aside from using this to make and take calls (provided your smartphone is connected), it also allows users to control compatible Garmin chartplotters directly from their wrist via voice commands. This means that navigating, adding waypoints, or adjusting course can now be done with your hands full—a helpful touch, we imagine, when things get choppy.

The marine-based smarts don’t end there, either. The Quatix 8 can also serve as a remote control for compatible Garmin motors and Fusion entertainment systems, placing key controls directly on your wrist. For those who venture beneath the waves, the watch is also dive-rated to 40 meters and features the same robust, leakproof buttons and sensor guard as the Fenix 8.

As you would expect, nautical types will also be able to keep a close eye on essential conditions like water depth, speed, heading, and wind. At the same time, preloaded boating and sailing apps offer crucial alerts for tide changes and anchor drag, alongside tack assist and regatta timers for competitive sailors.

Again, the rest is essentially based on the Fenix 8 DNA. That means it’s available in 47mm and 51mm sizes, with both models sporting a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, scratch-resistant sapphire lens, and titanium bezel. An integrated LED flashlight adds to its utility, proving that every detail has been considered for life at sea.

With battery life boasting up to 16 days for the 47mm and a whopping 29 days for the 51mm, it’s equally long-lasting, too. Prices start from $1,199/£1,039.