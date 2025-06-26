Solos’ AirGo V2 smart glasses beat Meta Ray-Bans in one key area

The company's all-new smart glasses duo are set to launch later this year.

Solos is back with another round of smart glasses updates. This time, the US company has debuted two new connected specs at the ‘Smart Glasses Summit’ in Hong Kong: the AirGo A5 and AirGo V2.

The AirGo V2 is the more advanced of the pair, replacing the AirGo V1 model that we gave 3/5 stars in our review last year. At first glance, the profile of the specs doesn’t appear to be too different from the previous generation, though the camera system has been overhauled. At least in terms of megapixels, it now provides more oomph than the 12MP Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

Instead of dual 5MP cameras, which we didn’t rate that highly in extensive testing, this model packs a 16MP camera with Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Solos says this should ensure that it can capture high-resolution images and Full HD video with improved clarity, even in movement.

That’s right, there’s now video capability—not just photo-taking—and even the ability to live-stream via ultra-low-power Wi-Fi.

The V2 also debuts SolosChat 3.0, a multi-modal AI platform that can process images, video, audio, and text for deeper, more dynamic interactions. This means identifying objects, translating signs, or tapping into various AI models, such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and DeepSeek, all directly through your glasses.

Latest generation keeps things modular

Meanwhile, the AirGo A5 is designed as the brand’s ultra-light, audio-first experience. It’s built for those who want the convenience of smart features in their everyday glasses without the bulk. You can still expect hands-free voice control, allowing you to engage with AI tools like SolosChat, but there’s no camera smarts here.

Advertisement

Solos also notes that it’s refined the audio with upgraded directional sound to minimize leakage, meaning more private listening and enhanced bass for richer music and calls.

Interestingly, both new models also work with Solos’ modular SmartHinge system, allowing users to swap out frame fronts to match the occasion. The V2 even features a swappable battery for extended recording times.

The Solos AirGo A5 is scheduled to arrive in Q3 2025, with pre-orders commencing in August at a starting price of $249. The AirGo V2 is expected to follow in Q4 2025, priced from $299.

Whether it’s enough to challenge Meta/Ray-Ban’s current dominance in the smart glasses remains to be seen, but these upgrades certainly look to be on the right track.