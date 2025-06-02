Garmin’s LTE comeback: Latest leaks, which watches, and subscription rumors

Everything you need to know about Garmin & LTE—all in one place.

The rumor mill is abuzz with whispers of Garmin reintroducing cellular support to its lineup of sports watches, with a Fenix 8 LTE upgrade reportedly being prepared for 2025.

If realized, the return to cellular would mark a significant step for the brand. In theory, it could enhance live tracking, help empower new safety tools, and potentially bridge the gap to LTE smartwatches in terms of connected, on-the-go features.

However, as ever with Garmin, this alleged return to LTE is shaping up to be slightly quirky; the latest indications suggest it could mimic the more limited cellular features of the Forerunner 945 LTE, the last Garmin to feature standalone support.

To keep you up to date, this guide serves as a catch-up on the recent timeline and hub for all the latest rumors. We’ll also examine the likelihood that the functionality becomes tied to the Connect+ subscription tier, and which Garmin watches are likely to receive the update in the future.

Garmin & LTE: The timeline and recent leaks

Garmin’s journey with LTE has been a cautious one, marked by a single, focused release and a lengthy hiatus. If the rumors are to be believed, we’re as close as ever to a return.

However, it’s worth noting that we still have no credible information regarding a release date for the rumored upgraded models.

Here’s a look at the key moments and the latest leaks shaping the narrative:

June 2021: Garmin launches the Forerunner 945 LTE

Garmin releases its first and, to date, only watch with cellular capabilities (aside from the Bounce smartwatch for kids). This device utilized LTE primarily for safety features like LiveTrack, emergency assistance, and spectator messaging, though is now long discontinued.

April 2025: First credible leak emerges

Finally, signs of life. A significant leak reveals a purported screenshot of an LTE setup option within the Garmin Connect app. The image features the Fenix 8, suggesting a potential mid-cycle refresh. This reignites speculation about Garmin’s return to the cellular space.

May 2025: More details leak, including ‘Garmin-only plan’

While admittedly from a sketchy source citing undisclosed ‘intel’, more details emerge regarding a Fenix 8 LTE. This latest piece of information suggests that LTE might be the sole upgrade in the mid-cycle Fenix 8 update, with other hardware and software features remaining largely unchanged.

It’s also suggested that Garmin will opt for its own LTE service, independent of traditional mobile carriers. The focus is expected to remain on safety features, including enhanced LiveTrack and emergency SOS.

It’s anticipated that, at least initially, it won’t support direct phone calls or data-heavy activities like music streaming without a phone nearby, especially on iOS due to Apple’s ecosystem restrictions.

Which Garmin watches could be in the LTE roadmap?

The frontrunner for Garmin’s LTE revival is undoubtedly the Fenix 8 series, likely in the form of a Fenix 8 Pro. The timing aligns with Garmin’s product cycles, and the leaks specifically mentioning the Fenix line lend weight to this theory.

Looking further ahead, it’s plausible that Garmin will gradually introduce LTE to other popular lines. The Venu series, with its focus on smartwatch features and a broader appeal, could see a Venu 4 with LTE in late 2025 or early 2026.

The next top-end Forerunner would also be a logical candidate. However, with the recent release of the Forerunner 970, an LTE iteration might be a couple of years away. This is also true for the Enduro, given that Garmin doesn’t currently release mid-generation updates of this line.

Could Garmin’s LTE features be tied to Connect+?

Credit: Wareable

Considering the example set by the Forerunner 945 LTE’s monthly subscription service, and with the brand reportedly exploring a comparable approach for its new cellular support flavor, it seems likely that certain (if not all) features will be tied to the controversial Connect+ subscription revealed earlier this year.

Of course, there are a few routes Garmin could take here. It could include all features ‘for free’ with the device, offer some features to non-subscribers while also providing a premium layer for Connect+ users, or limit everything to those paying the monthly subscription. At this stage, that’s obviously unclear.

However, if Garmin strikes the right balance on this, it would prompt many users to consider the Connect+ subscription. At the time of writing, and after living with Connect+ since launch, we wouldn’t necessarily say that a ‘killer feature’ or reason to pay exists right now; the AI summaries are probably the most compelling differentiating factor, and, while nice to have, are still very much in development.

While what’s rumored isn’t necessarily the all-in-one cellular solution many would have hoped for, some level of improved connectivity would represent a massive win for Garmin fans—and this does feel as close as we’ve got since that 2021 Forerunner release.

As we progress into the second half of the year, more details will undoubtedly emerge. We’ll be watching closely to see how Garmin navigates its potential return to the LTE world.