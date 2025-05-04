Garmin leak suggests surprise return to LTE with this watch model

Garmin could be preparing a return to cellular connectivity in its flagship watches, with a leaked screenshot purportedly showing an LTE setup option in a setup process.

The device pictured in the screenshot is the current Fenix 8 (like our review unit above), perhaps suggesting that Garmin is preparing a mid-cycle upgrade to the do-it-all sports watch that arrived last year. At least, that’s the most likely option based on the frequency of recent refreshes.

Of course, LTE on Garmin watches isn’t a new concept, but it has been many years since we’ve seen any Garmin watch with cellular capabilities. The Forerunner 945 LTE in 2021 was the last option, but that watch offered a famously constrained experience—emergency alerts, live tracking, and not much else. There was no standalone use, untethered music streaming, and certainly no phone-free messaging. It was, in essence, LTE-lite.

If the Fenix 8 is set to gain more robust LTE functionality, though, it could signal a distinct change in strategy from Garmin.

For years, I’ve been one of many outdoor exercisers calling for Garmin to provide the greater independence that LTE delivers. Because of the lack of this feature on the current Fenix 8, I tend to always wear my Apple Watch Ultra 2 on the opposite wrist during workouts. And I’m sure plenty of runners, hikers, and cyclists like myself would prefer to travel lighter without sacrificing mapping, music streaming, phone connectivity, or safety.

Yet, it’s also paramount to point out that this is all still speculation—a hope based on a single leaked screen from an uncited source. As we know from a decade of covering leaks like this, they don’t all translate to reality, even if they look as nailed-on as this screenshot would suggest.

Still, for now, a truly connected Garmin watch is enough to raise our eyebrows and heart rates. Stay tuned for more as we get it.

H/T: Gadgets & Wearables