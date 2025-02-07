Best 4G/LTE smartwatches 2025: Top cellular picks to untether from your phone

Stay connected and enable safety features on the go with these watches.

A smartwatch with LTE support is essential for staying connected without your phone, and there are top options to help you do just that.

A smartwatch with cellular (or 4G) connectivity allows you to untether from your smartphone and still access calls, messages, and apps on the move. If your phone battery runs out, or you prefer to leave it at home during outdoor exercise, it’s a total game-changer.

Owning an LTE smartwatch is also increasingly about safety. Major devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google offer safety features contingent on an LTE connection, which means you miss out on a chunk of functionality if you only opt for the Bluetooth versions.

If you opt for this independent connection, you’ll have to pay a little extra to your phone carrier per month—and often a bit more for the smartwatch itself— but we think it’s well worth the outlay.

So, to help you out, we’ve rounded up the top LTE smartwatches and provided more information below on what you can expect to gain from the feature.

Advertisement

Want the best overall? Check out the best smartwatches to buy

No iPhone? Pair your phone with the best smartwatches for Android

Things to consider with LTE watches

When choosing a smartwatch with LTE, there are a few things you should consider:

Price

LTE smartwatches can be expensive. They tend to cost more outright, with a monthly data plan also tacked on. Think carefully about whether you will use the extra features.

Features

Aside from LTE, ensure the smartwatch has other features you require. This could include accurate GPS, heart rate monitoring, safety features, and health insights.

Battery life

LTE typically drains battery life more than use without cellular connectivity, so factor this usage into your decision.

Compatibility

Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your phone. The Apple Watch only works with iPhones, and Wear OS/Pixel Watch/Samsung Galaxy Watch devices only work with Android.

Advertisement

Summary: Best LTE watches and 2025 launches

Credit: Wareable

We’ve detailed the best cellular smartwatches further below this section. However, here, we’ve provided a quick summary for those just scanning and considering their options.

Also, it’s important to understand that the watches on this list are expected to be replaced by a new generation by September 2025. Garmin is likely the only major brand listed in this guide to forego an LTE smartwatch release this year. Keep this in mind when making your decision.

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation, GPS + Cellular)

Huawei Watch 4 Series

Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE

Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular)

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS + Cellular)

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

We rate the Series 10 as one of the best smartwatches on the market, and a big reason for this is its performance as a standalone device.

It’s not the cheapest option on this list, yet it’s undeniably the top pick for iPhone users seeking a mid-range option. With it, you can make calls, take them, and receive notifications just as you would on your smartphone – all thanks to the built-in eSIM.

We’ve even found streaming music over the different generations of Series watches to be very straightforward and satisfying, and that’s no different with the Series 10.

It allows you to stay in the loop when out exercising (or just when you don’t want to bring your phone along), and we’ve experienced plenty of occasions when the Apple Watch has outlasted our phone and kept us updated with notifications.

The only other thing to be aware of is the price jump when choosing this edition. You’ll pay a premium for cellular support, and there’s also the monthly fee from your carrier to consider.

Read our in-depth Apple Watch Series 10 review

Advertisement

Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE

Credit: Wareable

Google’s latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, has a cellular-enabled version for you to consider.

We rate it as the top option for most with an Android phone, though Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra (below) is also a top consideration if you require something a bit more premium-feeling.

The LTE experience is the same as the Galaxy Watch watches since both run a version of Wear OS 5. Still, the integration with Google’s services (including Maps and Wallet) worked seamlessly during our testing.

The microphone and speaker during calls also performed well without being exceptional, which is par for the course with smartwatches.

Advertisement

Despite its stylish looks, the size is one major consideration with the Pixel Watch 3. Our testing showed multi-day battery performance from the new, larger 45mm edition, but the 42mm model is still limited to around 24 hours of use. With LTE, that will get sapped even quicker.

Check out our Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Credit: Wareable

If you’ve got an Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is an excellent alternative to the Pixel Watch 3.

Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7 series (and Galaxy Watch 6 range), you can only choose from one admittedly large case size here. However, following testing the latest mid-range Samsung model, we’re not convinced the battery life is enough for those craving connected features – especially the smaller case size.

Advertisement

We should note, though, that the cellular experience is identical across the board. The only bonus of the Ultra is that cellular support comes as standard. This unlocks all the typical functions you would expect, like enabling calls, streaming music from apps like Spotify and YouTube Music, and receiving notifications from your favorite apps.

We still think the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s battery life is underwhelming. For reference, it falls short of Apple’s similarly-sized Ultra 2. Yet, it’s the best Samsung watch with LTE you can pick up in 2025. And it’s also the most feature-packed and accurate we’ve ever tested from the brand.

Check out our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review

Huawei Watch 4

Credit: Wareable

The Huawei Watch 4 (and Watch 4 Pro) features an LTE option, allowing users to untether from their smartphone. You’ll need to connect it to an eSIM via the Huawei Health app, and then you can make and receive calls and send messages straight from the wrist.

Advertisement

Unlike Google’s Wear OS and Apple’s watchOS, there isn’t a bustling app store to take advantage of LTE, or any music streaming or podcasting options. However, users can enjoy Petal Maps (above), Huawei’s version of Apple/Google Maps.

Aside from that, the Huawei Watch 4 is an excellent smartwatch – with more health features than your average Android smartwatch. There’s capacity for ECG spot-checks, arterial and respiratory health monitoring, blood oxygen features, and excellent fitness tracking.

It’s available at a decent price for an LTE-connected watch. However, using LTE and the always-on display simultaneously will decimate battery life from three or four days to two at best.

Check out our Huawei Watch 4 review

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular)

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

If you don’t desire the more advanced features, updated design, or price tag of the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Ultra 2), the second-gen Apple Watch SE is a great pick – and it comes with the option of cellular support.

Like the more expensive Series devices, the SE’s LTE support provides access to notifications, calls, and music streaming when away from your iPhone.

This makes it a superb value pick for those interested in a cellular smartwatch. Yet, remember, you’ll still have to pair it with an iPhone for it to work.

You’ll also have to pay a decent chunk extra for the GPS + Cellular edition, plus your monthly carrier fee. The price also naturally varies depending on whether you choose the 40mm or 44mm case.

We think this is a great starter smartwatch for iPhone users, but it is now a little long in the tooth and is expected to be upgraded by Apple in 2025. Buy with caution.

Check out our Apple Watch SE (2022) review

Advertisement

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Credit: Wareable

Apple’s outdoorsy watch comes with LTE support as standard. Unlike other Apple Watch devices, this ensures you don’t have to pay an added premium for the feature.

Of course, you still have to shell out a considerable chunk more than any other device on this list, but the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also much more feature-packed than its rivals.

It offers a superb smartwatch experience, bolstered by a bigger and brighter screen, while the case design and straps are much more suited to the outdoors than any other LTE smartwatch currently on the market.

Be aware that battery drain is more significant when using LTE on the Ultra 2, though. Apple quotes a 36-hour battery life for the smartwatch. And although we almost always get around 50-60 hours, the life will drain considerably faster with LTE turned on for a full day.

Advertisement

This is true of every Apple Watch, however. And, interestingly, the Ultra is the only device the company reveals details regarding battery life with LTE turned on throughout a cycle.

On its product page, Apple says, “With a service plan, you can keep in touch with up to 18 hours of all-day LTE battery life”. Based on our testing, we’d wager that a single day of use is about right.

Check out our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE

Credit: Wareable

For the most part, Garmin has disappointingly opted against offering LTE versions of its sports watches or smartwatches. However, the exception to this rule is the Forerunner 945 LTE, which is only available in the US.

Advertisement

The cellular connection enables many of the brand’s core safety features, such as LiveTrack and Assistance Plus, which allows users to call for help if they’re in trouble or feel unsafe.

There’s also live tracking available during events, and contacts can send encouragement, too, so there’s a good reason to jump in.

Given it was released back in 2021, we’ve debated taking this recommendation of this list a couple of times. After all, two(!) more feature-packed generations – the Forerunner 955 and Forerunner 965 – have launched since. Yet, the connected 945 is still available from various retailers, and it can still deliver plenty of Garmin’s core run tracking feedback.

You’ll have to *really* want the 945’s connected features and not mind it being a less capable running watch than newer models, but it’s still (just about) worth considering.

LTE smartwatches FAQ

If you’re confused about what cellular smartwatches can do, get up to speed with the FAQs below.

Advertisement

What can a cellular smartwatch do?

In smartwatch terms, a 4G/LTE cellular connection allows you to link to your carrier’s data plan without your phone’s connection.

This means you can take calls, listen to music, use apps, send messages, and enjoy other usual smartphone frivolities – but, you know, without your phone being present. Some brands have different reasons for embracing standalone connectivity, such as Garmin’s Forerunner 945 LTE.

For a smartwatch to mimic your phone, it has to be able to connect to the same network carrier. And if you want to take calls, you’ll have to link the same number as your smartphone.

Do I need to switch my SIM card over?

No. Instead of carrying a SIM ejector around with you and dealing with a physical card, almost all watches use eSIM technology, which is essentially an embedded variant that can’t be moved from the hood.

The benefit of this tech over regular SIM cards is the smaller size – companies are already trying to reduce the size, so this is a natural step – and the efficiency of sharing your number between phone and watch through software.

Do you have to pay a monthly fee?

This depends on the carrier you go with, but, usually, yes.

Advertisement

However, since you require the same network and the two go hand in hand, deals will often be bundled alongside smartphones.

Does using LTE affect battery life?

Deciphering which sensors and what activities affect your battery is always a tough game, but the answer is, loosely, yes – using LTE will generally sap your battery faster than if you weren’t using it.

Often, LTE devices boast a bigger battery (and a bigger build) to offset the power draw.

To save battery and get a few more hours in the day, switching to a feature-slimmed mode on your device should help.