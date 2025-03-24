Garmin Fenix E vs Fenix 8: Essential differences you need to know

The Fenix E gives you all of Garmin's outdoor essentials—but it sacrifices a lot of the Fenix 8's special tricks.

The Fenix E was a surprise addition to the launch of the Fenix 8 in late 2024, with Garmin aiming to deliver an ‘essential’ version of the watch.

As if there weren’t already enough top outdoor Garmin watches to pick between, the all-new Fenix E means there’s another model to consider for your next adventure. To help you separate it from the Fenix 8, we’ve tested both watches alongside one another.

We’ll tell you what you can expect in terms of design, size options, smartwatch features, and those all-important tracking and outdoor features.

Read on for our full recommendations.

Price and versions

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Pricing is a crucial element since it appears to be a main reason for the Fenix E’s introduction to the Fenix lineup. The Fenix E is set at £689/$799 and comes exclusively in a 47mm case size.

The Fenix 8 is the more expensive of the two watches, even if you choose the least expensive model. We’ll begin by noting that, unlike the Fenix E, the Fenix 8 offers either AMOLED or solar charging display options, which does affect the price. The Fenix E is only offered with an AMOLED screen.

Pricing starts at £949/$999 for the smallest Fenix 8 size option, making it a significant increase from the Fenix E. If you choose the largest 51mm Fenix 8 model with an AMOLED display, you’re looking at paying £1,119.99 for it.

The Fenix E, while still not an affordable outdoor watch, is significantly cheaper than the least expensive Fenix 8 model available.

Advertisement

Key stats compared

Product name Garmin Fenix 8 Garmin Fenix E Price From £949/$999 £689/$799 Display AMOLED or Solar AMOLED Case size 43mm/47mm/51mm (no 43mm solar) 47mm Waterproof rating 10ATM/40m dive-proof 10 ATM Screen size 1.4inch, 454 x 454 (47mm AMOLED) 1.3-inch, 416 x 416 Multiband/Sat IQ mode Yes No Heart rate sensor Gen 5 Elevate Gen 4 Elevate Topographic maps Yes (sapphire editions only) Yes (downloadable) Flashlight Yes No Speaker and microphone Yes No

Battery life

Credit: Wareable

Covering the battery life of the Fenix E is more straightforward since only one model is available. Additionally, there’s no solar charging support, which means your battery life depends on your display settings such as brightness and the always-on mode.

Garmin states that the Fenix E can last for 16 days in smartwatch mode with the raise-to-wake feature enabled. This duration decreases to 6 days if the screen is set to always-on.

When it comes to tracking, using it in its top GPS accuracy ‘All Systems’ mode will give you 32 hours or 24 hours with the screen on at all times. That can jump to 14 days if you use Garmin’s Expedition tracking mode.

Advertisement

Flip to the Fenix 8, and you’ll find battery specifications for both the AMOLED and solar charging versions, as well as the differences between sizes. If you want the best and largest battery life, the 51mm Fenix 8 delivers that. It offers 29-48 days in smartwatch mode, depending on the version, and around 50-60 hours in the highest GPS accuracy mode.

If you compare it to the same-sized Fenix 8 with an AMOLED screen, it provides the same 16 days in smartwatch mode and 7 days in always-on mode, offering an additional day in that always-on mode. In the top GPS accuracy mode, it can operate for 35 hours, which decreases to 28 hours when the screen is on continuously.

So, the Fenix E technically offers just slightly less with the always-on display mode and provides a shorter GPS battery life, but not by a significant margin.

Design, display, and build

Garmin Fenix E | Credit: Wareable

We’ve already addressed the fact that the Fenix 8 is available in only one case size, unlike the various sizes and options of AMOLED or solar charging technology integrated into the case.

With the 47mm Fenix E, you’re getting a polymer case paired with a stainless steel bezel and a 1.3-inch, 416 x 416 AMOLED touchscreen display. It weighs 76g.

Advertisement

Again, if we compare the same-sized 47mm Fenix 8 AMOLED, you’re getting a polymer case paired with either a stainless steel or titanium bezel. Choosing the latter will increase the price. It weighs between 73g and 80g, depending on the bezel material you select. The stainless steel option makes it heavier.

Credit: Wareable

You also have the option of Corning’s Gorilla Glass or the more durable Sapphire Crystal to protect the screen from scratches, while the Fenix E features Gorilla Glass. Additionally, you’re getting a 1.4-inch display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution, making it a larger and higher-resolution display compared to the Fenix E.

When it comes to durability, both watches feature a 10 ATM-rated design, allowing them to be submerged in water up to 100 meters. Additionally, the Fenix 8 is suitable for recreational diving up to 40 meters and includes leak-proof buttons that the Fenix E lacks. For the best protection against moisture, choose the Fenix 8.

There’s one big last thing and that’s the flashlight. If you want that, well, you need to grab the Fenix 8 as that useful feature is not included on the Fenix E.

Smart features and OS

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Both Fenix watches operate on the same platform, meaning that some of the software features and user interface updates Garmin has introduced with the Fenix 8 are also available on the Fenix E.

Both of these watches are compatible with Android phones and iPhones, offering Bluetooth, ANT+, and Wi-Fi connectivity support. You’ll have access to Garmin’s Connect IQ Store both on and off the watch, along with support for features like notifications, contactless payments, and the ability to store offline music from streaming services such as Spotify. However, the Fenix 8 has more storage, providing 32GB compared to 16GB on the Fenix E.

One feature you miss out on with the cheaper Fenix is the new microphone and speaker added to the Fenix 8. This includes existing features we’ve seen on other Garmin watches like the Venu 3, allowing you to take calls when paired with your phone via Bluetooth.

You’ll also be able to communicate with your phone’s smart assistant via the watch. Additionally, Garmin is introducing geo-tagged voice notes and new phone-free voice commands to allow you control over your key settings without pressing a button or tapping on a screen.

The additional voice support stands out as the most significant difference between these two outdoor watches when you’re not exploring.

Activity and health tracking

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Let’s delve into the specifics of what these watches can offer for running, swimming, or climbing mountains.

One of the differences we’ve already highlighted is that the Fenix 8 is suitable for recreational diving due to its more durable design, added depth sensor, and features such as a dive-friendly backlight and single gas and apnea modes.

Another difference is Garmin’s latest Multi-Band mode and SatIQ technology, which are present in all Fenix 8 models but absent from the Fenix E. If you want the most accurate positioning data that Garmin offers, particularly when tracking near tall buildings or in heavily forested areas, you’ll want to choose the Fenix 8.

Aside from diving, both watches offer the same range of sports profiles, including running, swimming, cycling, golf, and outdoor recreation as their core modes. Garmin’s new strength training plans and activity-specific workouts are also available on both watches.

Credit: Wareable

You’ll have access to topographical maps, but you’ll need to download them on the Fenix E, while they are only available on the Sapphire editions of the Fenix 8. As stated earlier, both watches are built on Garmin’s new software, so new features like dynamic round-trip routing should be available on both models.

Advertisement

The available training features and insights are similar, including training readiness, trail running-specific VO2 max scores, and real-time stamina scores, along with the same downloadable training plans.

While these watches aren’t designed for serious health monitoring, they can effectively track heart rate and stress levels throughout the day. They also allow you to take snapshot readings of metrics like respiration rate and heart rate variability.

Each watch utilizes different versions of Garmin’s Elevate sensor technology: the Fenix E is equipped with the older Gen 4 version, while the Fenix 8 includes the more advanced Gen 5 version.

What we recommend after testing both

After testing both the Fenix 8 and Fenix E, it’s clear which model prevails: the Fenix 8 stands out as the superior choice, especially considering the significant compromises made by the Fenix E. Unfortunately, the latter fails to provide good value for its price.

On the design front, the Fenix 8 offers more case size options, various bezel materials, a dive-proof construction, and includes a flashlight. The Fenix E maintains a similarly rugged build and features an AMOLED display. Although it is slightly smaller and has a lower resolution compared to the Fenix 8, it should still provide good quality.

The software and features should be fairly consistent across both watches, with the Fenix 8 offering additional smart capabilities through its speaker and microphone, along with enhanced multiband support for more precise outdoor tracking.

Advertisement

Currently, if you’re excited about the idea of owning a Fenix with its recognizable design and color screen, and you seek essential mapping and tracking features at a price comparable to an Apple Watch Ultra, these will be primary incentives to consider the Fenix E.

Conversely, if you prioritize the top-of-the-line smartwatch features, tracking precision, and durability that Garmin offers—along with the flashlight—these highlight the compelling reasons to invest more in the Fenix 8.

Verdict

Buy the Fenix 8 if…

You want the best tracking that Garmin can provide. Multi-band GNSS and the improved Elevate 5 heart rate sensor enhance the features, and the battery life is significantly better, too. In short, the Fenix 8 is as good as it gets.

Buy the Fenix E if…

The $200/£200 price saving over Fenix 8 is undeniable, and that’s the only reason to look at Fenix E. But if saving money is the aim, we can’t see why you’d overlook the Garmin Epix Pro or Forerunner 965.