The Apple Watch may soon feature a camera—but not for FaceTime

Apple smartwatches could be overhauled to include built-in cameras by 2027—but not for previously rumored purposes such as FaceTime.

As revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on multiple new Apple Watch models with cameras to support its Apple Intelligence AI features.

The Cupertino brand could potentially add a camera to the display of a future Apple Watch, while an Ultra model could feature a module on the right side of the case.

Instead of snapping aimless images on a weekly long run as we did in 2021 with the third-party Wristcam for Apple Watch, or as detailed in the detachable camera patent for the smartwatch uncovered in 2023, it would instead exist to enable ‘Visual Intelligence’—an extension of Apple Intelligence.

How would this work? As Gurman describes, it would allow users to snap images of their items or places and receive instant feedback. Similar to how we’ve seen AI features work on top smart glasses such as the Meta Ray-Bans, the smartwatch would essentially work as an extension of the phone and allow users to keep their handset in their pocket.

Apple AirPods in line for cameras, too?

Another tidbit of information in the report suggested that the AirPods—previously suggested by Gurman to come with this same addition—will debut the feature around the same time.

The company already extended support for the AirPods Pro 2’s Hearing Aid earlier this year and developed heart rate monitoring for the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2, so more advanced AI features would undoubtedly match the earbuds’ current direction of travel.

Yet, with Apple’s 2027 releases still many moons away, nothing is nailed on. Plenty of these would-be feature releases have arrived later than rumored over the last decade—and the recent botched rollout of Apple’s AI features to the iPhone proves it’s anything but simple to get it right.

Still, we’ll keep an eye on this one; it certainly passes the smell test from a usefulness perspective.