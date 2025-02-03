The Best Garmin Fenix Deals Tracker [February 2025]

If you're looking for a Garmin Fenix, our deals tracker is what you need.

The Garmin Fenix range has an almost mythical status among wearables and is one of the market’s most coveted smartwatches.

I’m asked my opinion on the Garmin Fenix (and whether any review units have remained unaccounted for) more often than any other device. That’s for good reason.

The Fenix represents the ultimate Garmin sports watch experience. Its unique blend of long battery life, tracking power, and accuracy make it among the top wearables to consider in 2025.

It also boasts ample smartwatch features, Garmin’s latest sports tracking and analysis metrics, and looks pretty slick no matter your wrist size.

The better news is that Garmin Fenix deals are common. The newest models are periodically discounted, while the last-gen Fenix 7 and Epix (Gen 2) models still match up to the competition.

Essential reading before you buy:

Advertisement

Best Garmin Fenix 8 deals

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Fenix 8’s significant design upgrade and advanced mapping capabilities help earn its place as the top multisport watch. This latest model proves to be an exceptional choice for serious athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

While the 51mm version might be oversized for most, the 47mm variant delivers comparable performance with impressive battery life. Paired with outstanding battery life, the stunning AMOLED display also ensures it provides true value to adventurers.

The Fenix 8 surpasses the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Samsung Galaxy Ultra. Although it lacks the polish of a full-featured smartwatch, with basic apps and payment features, it remains the go-to option for dedicated athletes. Its robust mapping functions alone help to justify its premium price.

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (51mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (51mm) is the largest case and only appropriate for chunky wrist sizes. It features the best battery among AMOLED display models (29+ days) and offers advanced workout tracking with up to 80 hours of GPS navigation time.

Advertisement

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm) features a mid-sized AMOLED display, offering health tracking, GPS navigation, and various sports modes. You get 16 days of battery life with the always-on display disabled, and 42 hours of GPS time during workouts.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (43mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (43mm) is the smallest model in the series. Despite its more compact form, it boasts the same tracking features as the other Fenix 8 models. That includes Multi-Band GNSS, an AMOLED display, and 10 days of non-AOD battery life.

Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (51mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (51mm) includes solar charging technology, extending its battery life during outdoor use. It features advanced GPS, fitness tracking, and sports modes. GPS battery life is 95 hours (or up to 149 hours with solar).

Advertisement

Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 8 Solar (47mm) brings unique display charging technology to the mid-sized smartwatch. It features GPS and outstanding fitness tracking and is designed for outdoor and sports use. It’s good for 21 days of battery life or 67 hours of GPS (or potentially 92 hours with solar charging in the right conditions).

Best Garmin Fenix E deals

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Fenix E is a robust multisport smartwatch with slightly pared-back features compared to the flagship Fenix 8. This includes the built-in flashlight and case size options, with this model only available in 47mm.

However, it still boasts dual-frequency GNSS, advanced metrics, and durability designed for tougher environments. It can also last 16 days in smartwatch mode (or 42 hours of GPS tracking).

Advertisement

Check out our full Garmin Fenix E review, and our Fenix 8 vs Fenix E guide to truly understand what this model is capable of and how it compares.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) and Epix Pro (Gen 2) deals

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) range features an AMOLED display and combines fitness tracking with high-resolution maps and navigation tools.

The Pro model released in 2023 is most similar to the latest Fenix 8 (AMOLED models), making it the one to track deals on. Even with its AMOLED display, it can deliver up to 16 days of battery life and 42 hours of GPS.

For a few months following the launch of the Fenix 8, the Epix Gen 2 Pro (47mm) remained around $999. However, it now sits at historically low prices – less than $900 – and is a total steal.

Advertisement

Check out our full Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) review

In the UK, it’s routinely been discounted to below £700(!). This is such an important device to track, so we’ve added a UK-specific deal widget below:

Best Garmin Fenix 7 and Fenix 7 Pro deals

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro deals

The last-gen Fenix 7 Pro is still a top option. We strongly recommend it over the regular Fenix 7 models due to the flashlight and improved HR sensor.

Advertisement

It’s still available in all three Fenix case sizes (42mm, 47mm, and 51mm), but fluctuating stock levels make it trickier to pick up nowadays.

Garmin Fenix 7X (51mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 7X (51mm) offers advanced GPS, fitness tracking, extended battery life in a large design, and solar charging support. It’s designed for outdoor activities and multisport use.

You get 28 days of smartwatch battery life and 89 hours of GPS (or 122 hours with solar).

The screen tech is dated compared to the Garmin Fenix 8, but the underlying smarts are pretty much the same, so the compromise is about looks rather than functionality.

Check out our Garmin Fenix 7X review

Advertisement

Garmin Fenix 7 (47mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 7 (47mm) is a mid-sized multisport smartwatch with GPS, health monitoring, and fitness tracking features. It’s suitable for everyday wear and outdoor activities.

You can get 18 days of smartwatch battery life and 57 hours of GPS tracking time.

Garmin Fenix 7S (42mm) deals

The Garmin Fenix 7S (42mm) is the smallest version of the Fenix 7 series, offering the same core features such as GPS and fitness tracking in a compact size.

It’s capable of 11 days of smartwatch battery life and 37 hours of GPS.