Rob KerrBy 2 Mins Read
You can already score a tidy saving on the Amazfit Active 2

For anyone looking to upgrade to a newer smartwatch, the recently released Amazfit Active 2 has already received a worthwhile price cut on Amazon.

The brand has been slowly building a reputation for itself in the world of wearables, offering a growing collection of features while remaining relatively affordable. That’s gone up a gear this year, with the Active 2 one of many new watches released.

Even though the smartwatch only hit shelves in March, you can already find it at a discounted rate, allowing you to get the full suite of premium features for far less than you might expect.

While it would typically cost $129.99, it’s currently available for $119.99.

Amazon
now $94.99
View Deal

Why should you choose the Active 2?

The price difference is the most significant reason to opt for an Amazfit device such as the Active 2 over a Garmin device, Apple Watch, or Wear OS watch. However, there’s plenty more that appeals.

In our full, 4/5-star review of the Active 2, we said: “It delivers an impressive mix of smartwatch and fitness features at a budget-friendly price. It punches well above its weight with full mapping, external sensor support, and a bright AMOLED display.

“While its new design may divide opinion, and elements like heart rate tracking still aren’t top-tier, the overall experience remains smooth. With so many features packed in—and at such a competitive price—it’s easy to overlook its flaws. If you want a capable, feature-rich smartwatch without breaking the bank, the Active 2 is an excellent choice.”

Given that battery life can also often be a concern with most mid-range smartwatches (generally offering a couple of days at most), this is another reason to consider this Active 2 deal. In contrast, Amazfit’s watch (though not as feature-packed) boasts a 10-day battery life, allowing you to use it for longer without worrying about finding a charging point.

This was already a budget smartwatch well worth considering, but this sneaky price snip (and the fact it’s briefly dipped even cheaper) means there’s even more reason to lob it into your basket.

