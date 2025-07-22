CMF Watch Pro 3 arrives with AI coaching and dual-band GPS for $99

The brand makes another bid for the budget smartwatch crown.

Nothing’s budget-focused sub-brand CMF is back, launching the Watch Pro 3 for $99/£99.

The new smartwatch continues the brand’s assault on the entry-level smartwatch market. We fell in love with last year’s Watch Pro 2, and the 2025 iteration appears to deliver the same hallmarks: an impressive list of features (usually reserved for much pricier devices) wrapped in a genuinely interesting design at an affordable price.

For its third-gen smartwatch, Nothing/CMF is ramping up the fitness tracking. The headline upgrade is the inclusion of a dual-frequency, five-system GPS setup, a feature that promises faster and more accurate route tracking for runners and cyclists.

This is paired with a new four-channel heart rate sensor designed for improved accuracy across different skin tones and workout intensities. These are premium hardware specs that you don’t often to see at this end of the market—though, as we often find during testing, they rarely hold a candle to equivalent features from brand such as Garmin and Apple.

ChatGPT and hardware tweaks

The Watch Pro 3 is also heavily leaning into AI, utilizing it to power a new coaching feature that delivers post-workout summaries with guidance on recovery time and training load, and can even predict your 5K/10K endurance.

It also features ChatGPT integration, allowing you to get answers to voice prompts directly from your wrist (when connected to your phone). Other smarts include a built-in voice recorder with auto-transcription and an ‘Essential News’ tool that delivers daily digests.

The design has also been tweaked. Nothing says the AMOLED display is now larger, at 1.43 inches, with a 10% improvement in the screen-to-body ratio.

The battery life gets a boost to a claimed 13 days of typical use, and the watch now boasts a proper IP68 water and dust resistance rating. For those taking calls, a second microphone has been added to improve clarity.

We’ll be testing this one out in the coming weeks and look forward to seeing whether it ends up being the definitive budget smartwatch to own in 2026. Stay tuned for that verdict.

