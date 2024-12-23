Apple Watch sleep tracking: How to improve your slumber with the smartwatch

The Apple Watch is one of the most accurate and consistent sleep trackers we’ve tested, but the insights available differ slightly from rival brands.

Apple only added stage analysis in 2022, but the smartwatch is still one of the most effective tools to tweak sleep habits. You can even use the smartwatch to detect signs of sleep apnea, meaning tracking sleep with the Apple Watch may actually save your life.

This guide explains everything you need to know about Apple Watch sleep tracking.

After living with the feature for the past few years, we explain how it compares to other wearables, what metrics are tracked, and tips on setting up the perfect sleep schedule.

How the Apple Watch tracks sleep

Apple’s sleep tracking is undeniably basic compared to Oura, Google Fitbit, and other wearables.

Yet, a couple of unique factors make it a very qualified sleep tracker. And that all starts with having the latest software installed, watchOS 11.

You won’t find an in-depth analysis of how long it took you to nod off, and Apple doesn’t distill your rest into a single sleep or recovery score. Instead, the focus is tracking sleep duration and behaviors you can control for a better night’s sleep.

This includes how consistent your bedtime and wake-ups are – something everyone can change.

The Apple Watch uses motion sensors and its accelerometer to monitor your rest. While that may seem insanely retro, it gets results.

It’s also how the latest sleep tracking feature, sleep apnea detection, is unlocked. The accelerometer detects the user’s breathing rate at the wrist, and the Apple Watch then uses machine learning to analyze the signal sequence and detect interruptions in breathing associated with sleep apnea.

Is Apple Watch sleep tracking accurate?

Credit: Wareable

We’re continually comparing and testing the best sleep trackers, and the Apple Watch is up there with Oura as the most accurate device at accurately gauging sleep duration and stages.

We’ve used it extensively, and crucially, it does get that sleep duration figure right. Many smartwatches offer a sleep duration figure that’s essentially your entire time spent in bed. However, the Apple Watch is sensitive enough to include wake-ups and disturbances to give an accurate sleep duration figure.

Its data is in the same ballpark as Oura, Google Fitbit, and Whoop – three of the leading sleep trackers from our testing – and accuracy is one of the Apple Watch’s strengths in this regard.

Apple also harnesses the heart rate sensor to track blood oxygen and heart rate. This isn’t factored into the assessment of your sleep, but you can check stats like blood oxygen saturation and heart rate during sleep in the Apple Health app. This is vital for keeping an eye on any worrying trends.

Again, alternative sleep trackers make this a core element of the sleep-tracking experience. Apple, on the other hand, keeps things focused on duration and consistency.

What sleep insights does the Apple Watch provide?

Wareable

When you wear your Apple Watch to bed, you’ll see a decent amount of data on the smartwatch’s Sleep app. There’s your previous night’s duration and sleep stages, as well as a summary and grading of sleep schedule consistency over the last two weeks.

In watchOS 9, Apple introduced sleep stages data. Again, this can be viewed in the Apple Watch Sleep app on the device itself. Use the Crown to scroll down, and you can see Deep, REM, Core (light), and awake time. You can see how your body cycled through the stages and see the duration in minutes as well.

Wareable

You can also view sleep data in the Health app.

In the Sleep section, you can see sleep data by week and month, and cycle back through time. This will also show your average time in bed and time asleep for the period.

You can also see your heart rate during bedtime and have a look at your low and high HR.

How to set up a sleep schedule on the Apple Watch

Credit: Wareable

As we mentioned, the primary aim of the Apple Watch is to help you prepare for a good night’s sleep. And for those looking to get more rest, sleep hygiene is one of the most important factors.

While that can be environmental (sleeping in a dark, cool, quiet room) it also means winding down before bed without screen time, and having consistent bed and wake times. And this is a particular focus of the Apple Watch.

Half an hour before this time your iPhone and Watch go into a pared-down Sleep Focus mode, where the screen dims and notifications are muted so you can start to decompress and chill before bed.

To set this up you need to go to the Health app on your iPhone.

You can also edit the schedule on the Apple Watch. Scroll to the bottom of the Sleep app where the ‘Next Schedule’ is showing. Here, you can tinker with sleep alarms and wind-down alerts.

How to set your sleep schedule for Apple Watch

Go to the Sleep app on the Apple Watch. Swipe through the data until you’ve landed on the ‘Next Schedule’ screen. Tap on the ‘Wake Up’ section. Select a bedtime and wake-up time (either for your next sleep or full-time schedule). Choose your sound and switch the alarm setting to green. You can also add a Sleep Goal and Wind Down period, which helps the Apple Watch (and iPhone) mute notifications and set approximate bedtimes automatically.

Waking up with Apple Watch

Wareable

Rather than a mechanical buzzing, the Apple Watch gently taps you awake on your wrist using the built-in Taptic Engine. It’s a gentle way to wake up and won’t disturb your partner (or pets).

We have a full Apple Watch alarm guide for those looking for tips and tricks on getting more out of the wake-ups. This includes steps to ensure the alarm is silent or vibrating, and how to separate the iPhone alarm from the Apple Watch.

Generally, though, waking up with the Apple smartwatch is straightforward. The display will remain dimmed until your sleep schedule is complete, and you’ll even get a morning greeting.

Can the Apple Watch detect sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea on Apple Watch

In 2024, Apple added a sleep apnea detection feature to its latest smartwatches. It’s only available on the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 (with watchOS 11 or later installed).

We have a deep dive into how Apple’s sleep apnea feature works which you can peruse if you want all the details. Essentially, though, the Health app and Apple Watch will always look for signs of breathing disturbances in sleep tracking.

If a pattern of elevated breathing causing temporary interruptions is consistent, a notification will surface on the iPhone and Apple Watch.