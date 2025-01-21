Best sleep trackers 2025: Tested and rated options from our reviews

Take control of your sleep with our pick of the elite slumber supervisors.

Quality sleep is often cited as the key to boosted physical recovery, mental well-being, and illness outcomes. So, using a dedicated bedtime tracker to check on your rest has a genuine purpose.

After all, wellness isn’t just about doing cat yoga and drinking alt-milks. Sometimes, your body needs a more consistent sleep schedule to help you feel better.

Luckily, there are plenty of different ways to track sleep. The most popular include bedside monitors, wrist-worn wearables like a smartwatch, or even a smart ring.

All will provide slightly different insights and personalized tips on improving your rest time. However, the options we’ve tested below are worth exploring if you want to take positive steps towards better sleep quality.

We’ve detailed what to look for in a tracker, how it tracks accurately, and the best sleep gadgets to buy. We’ve tested each’s accuracy and design so you don’t have to.

Summary: The best sleep trackers we’ve tested

We’ve provided detailed summaries of our testing further down this guide. However, for those just getting to grips with the different sleep trackers on offer, below is a quick summary.

Our top overall sleep tracker – Oura Ring Gen 4

Based on our long-term testing, the latest Oura ring is our top-recommended sleep tracker. Its broad sleep data features the fewest inaccuracies, while the design is comfier to wear at night than any other wearable.

The best option for training insights – Whoop 4.0

Though Whoop is prone to the odd hiccup and overly harsh critique of your sleep, its sleep stage data and recovery insights remain among the best.

The top choice for Android users – Google Pixel Watch 3

Powered by Fitbit, the Pixel Watch 3’s data is among the friendliest to interact with. The insights aren’t quite as detailed as Oura, but this is a top pick for Android phone users.

The best pick for iPhone users – Apple Watch Series 10

Apple’s sleep/wake reporting is every bit as accurate as Oura’s. The lack of insights holds it back from being our top pick, yet it does also boast next-level features such as sleep apnea detection.

The top option for Samsung phone users – Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

You’ll need a Galaxy phone to access the brand’s sleep apnea feature, but the better of the brand’s current-gen watches is a unique, accurate tracker for Samsung phone users.

A superb under-mattress design – Withings Sleep Analyzer

This smart mattress tracker is a great way to receive inobtrusive sleep insights. You do miss out on recovery features only gained by tracking biometrics, but it remains a solid pick.

Our favorite bedside option – Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

This is an especially good option if you’re within the Google ecosystem. It allows you to feed very accurate sleep/wake data to your other devices without a wearable.

A hybrid smartwatch for sleep tracking – Withings ScanWatch 2

If the other form factors aren’t to your taste, the top hybrid smartwatch we’ve tested also boasts solid sleep-tracking insights.

Sleep tracking terminology explained

Before picking the right sleep monitor to watch over your night, you need to know exactly what you want from one.

The tech involved here is much more advanced than the smartphone apps that use the accelerometer to track movement under your pillow – and, as a result, things are much more accurate.

HR versus movement sensors

Older fitness trackers used wrist movement to track sleep. Now, this is all combined with heart rate monitoring – and companies like Google/Fitbit and Withings are looking at your beats per minute (bpm) during sleep to make assumptions about duration and sleep stages.

Sleep stages

Most sleep monitors will now offer estimates of your sleep stages, meaning you get a breakdown of light, deep, and REM sleep (plus any awake time).

You typically cycle through these sleep stages a few times per night to feel rested – and the trackers in this guide will show this in their analysis.

If you’re not cycling between them – or missing out on some of these stages altogether – it’s a smoking gun for bad sleep, and a great place to start improving.

With sleep stages, however, it’s important to note that accuracy is much more limited than in other tracking – such as heart rate or GPS.

Even the best sleep trackers (such as Oura) can only manage around 80% accuracy compared to medical-grade sleeping equipment’s assessments of sleep stages, so take all this data with a pinch of salt.

Sleep scores

Looking at all this data can feel overwhelming – and, when you’ve looked at the data for a few weeks, you’d be forgiven for wondering what it all means.

Many brands now distill your data into a meaningful number, meaning you can see how your slumber stacks up. Several devices we’ve listed (Pixel Watch 3, Oura, and Garmin) offer a single sleep score from their data.

Blood oxygen and sleep apnea

The latest data in town is blood oxygen saturation – which is tracked using a SpO2 sensor. You’ll find them on Google-Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, Whoop, and Oura.

That might sound nuts, but the amount of oxygen in your blood – or at least a dip in levels while asleep – is linked to sleep apnea. It’s estimated that 22 million Americans suffer from it, and the majority don’t realize it.

Choosing a sleep-tracking wearable with a SpO2 sensor will offer up this data, so you can ensure you’re not an unwitting statistic.

In 2024, we saw this take a huge step forward. Samsung received FDA approval for an official sleep apnea analysis feature in February. Then, Apple followed suit with the Series 10 (also available on Series 9 and Ultra 2) in September.

Oura Ring Gen 4 (and Gen 3)

The best overall sleep tracker

Credit: Wareable

What we like

A ring isn’t the smart sleep tracker form factor, but the Oura Ring is a powerful and discreet sleep tracker. We’ve found that it’s one of the most comfortable and accurate ways to track your bedtime.

It’s packed with sensors. There are 18 sensor pathways for the Gen 4 version (up from eight in Gen 3), which enables it to keep tabs on heart rate, movement, and body temperature. That jump in sensors results in fewer gaps in nighttime HR readings compared to the older model. There’s also increased accuracy for overnight SpO2 data and breathing index data.

It includes capturing data like sleep or nap duration, time spent in bed, sleep efficiency, resting heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep stages.

As we say, blood oxygen data is also tracked through the night and presented as an average figure the next morning, with breathing regularity also measured and graded based on fluctuations.

Oura sleep tracking – Credit: Wareable

Each metric can be accessed easily, but the key data is distilled into a sleep score each morning. We’ve found the insights both true to feel and not needlessly harsh, making things feel much more actionable. We think it accurately gauges when we need to take it easy and when we’re fine to take on with the day and be active.

Oura also suggests realistic sleep times, and all the data and trends hold up very well against the likes of Apple and Whoop, from our experience.

What we dislike

While the insights are accurate and detailed, the Oura Ring 4 is an expensive way to track sleep. That’s without mentioning the required subscription, too.

We still grade the last-gen Oura Ring 3 as a viable option, if you don’t think you need the insights unlocked by the fourth-gen ring. It’s a great way to save a bit of cash and still get the core of what makes Oura’s sleep tracking what it is.

Check out our full Oura Ring 4 review

Whoop 4.0

The best sleep tracker for training recovery insights

Wareable

What we like

You can read about the fitness tracking aspects of Whoop in our best gym trackers guide, but, given the emphasis on recovery insights, sleep tracking is also a huge part of this subscription experience.

Wearing the Whoop 4.0 to sleep will unlock insights in the companion app, with the recovery percentage at the core. A traffic-light system crosses sleep performance with HRV, RHR, and respiratory data to show how ready you are for more strain.

But the sleep-specific data is just as actionable. Whoop shows rolling trends of your time in bed, sleep schedule consistency, sleep efficiency, sleep debt (time you owe from late nights/early starts), and your percentage of restorative sleep time.

We also love the Sleep Planner feature, which dynamically adjusts your bedtime based on your current day’s activity and how recovered you intend to be the following day. This also syncs with the band’s vibrating alarm, which can be set to wake you up at an exact time, when you hit a green recovery zone, or when your sleep need has been met.

Whoop’s sleep tracking feeds into recovery insights and plenty of detailed trends – Credit: Wareable

We haven’t had the chance to verify Whoop’s sleep stage data against polysomnography, but it’s certainly accurate enough to provide bang-on fall-asleep/wake-up estimates most of the time. Plus, those stages are still well within a healthy range when compared to others on this list.

If you’re looking for a wearable that can deliver actionable, behavior-informing insights to help take your training to the next level, Whoop comes thoroughly recommended.

What we dislike

There aren’t many downsides to the Whoop sleep tracking experience. However, we have found it overly sensitive to recording naps (often logging them while we’re sat at our desk working or on the couch watching TV), and this can often skew recovery data.

Compared to other trackers, the recovery data gleaned from sleep can also be judged very harshly. That can become quite tiresome over prolonged wear – especially if you’re not wearing it purely for athletic insights.

Check out our full Whoop 4.0 review

Apple Watch Series 10

Best sleep tracker for iPhone users

Credit: Wareable

What we like

After taking a while to get to grips with the idea of tracking sleep, Apple’s interpretation has developed into a top solution.

The headline addition for the Series 10 is sleep apnea detection. This assesses the user’s breathing disturbances at night and works in the background to spot trends over months.

A prompt to warn that the user might have sleep apnea will only be delivered if half the nights tracked over an entire month show elevated breathing disturbances. It’s set-and-forget stuff.

However, the rest of Apple’s sleep tracking package more the kind of thing to check in on every day. For what it’s worth, given no optical sensor can track information with accuracy akin to the gold standard (polysomnography), Apple is right up there with the best wearables in sleep stage accuracy.

Your sleep data now also feeds into more insights, thanks to the Vitals app. This provides an overview of your core biometrics: heart rate, temperature, blood oxygen, sleep, and breathing rate.

Sleep apnea data | Credit: Wareable

What we dislike

Apple still prioritizes putting your sleep schedule and time spent asleep, but our major criticism of tracking in its current form is that it’s much more of an overview than a proactive coach.

Apple Health’s impenetrable metrics dump is part of the issue here. But, yet, for those who like data and don’t care as much about actionability, the Series 10 is a superb pick.

Check out our full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Fitbit Pixel Watch 3

Best Fitbit smartwatch for sleep tracking

Credit: Wareable

What we like

Harnessing the excellent Fitbit algorithms and friendly presentation of data, the Pixel Watch 3 is a top sleep tracker.

While Fitbit’s devices use the same technology, the Pixel Watch 3’s wider smarter experience – and, more importantly, the fact there’s now a 45mm edition that can last a couple of sleeps on a single charge – makes one of the best you can employ.

Fitbit Sleep Stages ensure that you can get a daily look at your light, deep, REM, and awake times, and you can still check in on how your night compares to the last month and other people your age. This data is then all distilled into a sleep score – one we’ve found to be very true-to-feel in testing.

Fitbit’s algorithms power the sleep tracking on the Pixel Watch 3 (Credit: Wareable)

What we dislike

The Pixel Watch 3 can’t deliver FDA-approved insights into sleep apnea, even if the brand’s ‘Estimated Oxygen Variation’ is a close imitation. This measures the oxygen in your blood while you sleep, with large swings a possible sign of the disorder.

Google/Fitbit’s sleep insights have also begun to be overtaken by Oura and Whoop over the last few years. This is also compounded by the fact some sleep data remains locked behind the Fitbit Premium paywall. Daily Readiness Scores, at least, are now accessible to all users and offset some of this disappointment.

Plus, as we say, the Pixel Watch 3 and Fitbit tracking is incredibly intuitive and varied. There’s solid activity tracking for all levels, wide-ranging food/calorie logging, integration with Fitbit smart scales, and room for plenty of health features.

Check out our full Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Withings Sleep Analyzer

The best mattress sleep tracker

Wareable

What we like

The Withings Sleep Analyzer is the brand’s remaining mattress-style sleep tracker, and the key selling point here is the clinically validated sleep apnea feature.

Yet, there’s more than just sleep apnea insights here. Data like sleep duration, interruptions, light, deep, and REM sleep all feature – plus snoring, thanks to a built-in microphone.

It can also tap into the Withings app’s coaching program to help reduce fatigue and improve your health.

Credit: Wareable

Sleep score is a major focus, as it is on most tracking apps. It’s the most obvious way to find out whether you had a good night’s sleep and will be in red if you had a bad night. The higher the score, the better night of sleep you had.

Even better, the app helps you understand what makes a good night of sleep by telling you how to raise your Sleep Score.

What we dislike

While the sleep apnea feature is a real boon, it still hasn’t received FDA approval. This means it’s still only available in the UK and Europe despite being released many years ago.

We also encountered some accuracy issues with the Withings Analyzer when waking up but staying in bed. So, keep that in mind if you don’t immediately rise after sleep.

It also won’t provide any analysis of sleeping HRV or other recovery-focused metrics. This means it’s mostly good for insights into movement, snoring, interruptions, and the like.

Check out our full Withings Sleep Analyzer review

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

The best bedside sleep tracker

Credit: Wareable

What we like

If you’re not a fan of wearing a tracker or having something live under your mattress, the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is a superb pick – and one of the most accurate we’ve tested.

Primarily, the smart display’s Motion Sense does the tracking, using a low-energy radar to detect movement and breathing rate. Then, this radar data combines with Google’s Sleep Sensing, which accounts for light, sound, and room temperature to deliver a comprehensive verdict on your sleep.

The result is a detailed on-device summary of your night’s sleep – including sleep stages and suggestions on improving your rest – with this raw data also feeding into the Google Fit app to give you a historical view of your trends over time.

There’s no kind of sleep score here, with Google instead opting to summarise your sleep with one of either ‘Restful’, ‘Fairly Restful’, or ‘Restless’. And, in some senses, we prefer it to a score – it feels a bit more of an intuitive reflection.

Wareable

We also find, on the whole, the sleep stage data to be much more consistent than many wearables. There are very few – if any – eyebrow-raising sleep stage estimates, making it a much more useful tool when trying to match up with your intuition on your readiness to take on exercise strain or a big day of work.

There are now deeper integrations with the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit devices on the Nest Hub, linking information regarding exercises and calorie burn.

Considering this one also acts as a smart speaker and supports apps like YouTube and Headspace, it’s a rounded device.

What we dislike

The major downside is that you’ll need to place this much more carefully than other devices on this list. You essentially have to have a bedside table at roughly the same height as your mattress, and, rather than being up against the wall, it’ll need to be in line with your pillow to deliver the most accurate results.

It can also struggle to register when you’ve woken up but are still in bed, as we’ve found with mattress trackers. Like those non-wearable trackers, there’s also a lack of major sleep health and recovery insights. This means it’s not great for those who want detailed sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The best Samsung smartwatch for sleep tracking

Credit: Wareable

What we like

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra will track your sleep duration, sleep stages (awake, REM, light, and deep), blood oxygen levels throughout the night, sleep cycles, and even snoring time.

It’s a comprehensive tracking experience and stacked up well in our testing against Oura and Whoop. And that isn’t the case for most Wear OS smartwatches. The Ultra also provides insights into chronotypes using animals, characterizing your sleep profile and helping you understand your circadian habits.

Credit: Wareable

Crucially, Samsung this year also became the first major smartwatch maker to get clearance for sleep apnea detection – and the Ultra (along with the Galaxy Watch 7) are the only devices that let you access this in the Android ecosystem.

The all-new Energy Score also debuts here, with the sleep tracking underpinning most of this useful feature; your recent sleep averages, consistency, bed/wake-time consistency, sleeping HRV, and sleeping HR all contribute.

What we dislike

While the sleep insights and accuracy are excellent on Samsung’s Ultra smartwatch, it does have downsides.

The best features are limited to Android users with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, for one, and it’s not the comfiest watch to wear to sleep. The Galaxy AI insights are also limited when it comes to sleep tracking, though this should improve as the software matures

Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review

Withings ScanWatch 2

Best hybrid smartwatch for sleep tracking

Wareable

What we like

The Withings ScanWatch 2 is the best hybrid smartwatch to offer sleep tracking. However, its prowess has slipped behind the likes of Oura and Whoop.

With a heart rate monitor on board, the ScanWatch will monitor the average sleep heart rate. There’s also a SpO2 sensor to help monitor breathing disturbances and potentially detect signs of sleep apnea. Those sleep disturbances are scored on a color-coded scale.

Unless you detest having anything on your wrist, the ScanWatch 2’s slim physique makes it comfortable to wear to sleep. There’s an alarm, as well, so you can be woken by a gentle vibration instead of a blaring noise.

Credit: Wareable

What we dislike

It logs sleep duration and the time spent in the key deep, light, and awake stages. It will also score duration, depth, regularity of bedtimes, and interruptions. However, you won’t be able to view REM sleep stage data, which is an odd omission.

The data is easy to digest, as shown above, but sadly the insights aren’t quite as meaty as we’d like. However, if you’re looking for something good at the sleep basics, the ScanWatch isn’t a bad call.

Check out our full Withings ScanWatch 2 review