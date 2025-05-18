I tested the four best smartwatches for women (and the winner was a ring)

I’ve reviewed smartwatches and trackers for over a decade - these are my current picks for form, function and female-focused features

There was a time when smartwatches weren’t designed for ladies. Smartwatches for women were an afterthought—but, luckily, that’s now changed.

Many smartwatches and fitness trackers had chunky designs, minimal color options, and large displays. If that’s your vibe, then lucky you. If not, there are more choices for the best smartwatch for women these days.

Several smartwatches and trackers now offer much slimmer builds, and wider color choices and they also have features specifically targeted at women, with biometric cycle tracking via temperature sensors, stress tracking and some even highlighting fertility windows.

I’ve been testing smartwatches and fitness trackers for over 10 years, and I’ve worn everything from the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to the Garmin Lily 2 in the last few months.

These are my top picks for the best wearables specifically designed for women, offering not only more feminine looks but also features that cater specifically to women.

How we tested

Wareable has reviewed these smartwatches individually already, but we asked expert women’s tech advocate Britta O’Boyle to wear each one again — and re-test female-first features. Britta evaluated the women’s health features, period tracking capabilities, and insights, which take longer to assess than simple health tracking features. She also tested all the main wellness, health, and smart features while assessing each for comfort, wearability, and design.

Oura Ring (Gen 3/4)

Credit: Wareable

Sizes: 4-15

Colors: Silver, Black, Brushed Silver, Stealth, Gold, Rose Gold

Tracks: Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, stress tracking, sleep tracking, Readiness Score, Sleep Score, Cardiovascular Age, Resilience

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Price: From $349

Stepping away from smartwatches and opting for a more discreet form of fitness tracking, the smart ring presents a great option for health monitoring. There are many smart rings currently available on the market, including Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, but it’s Oura that champions women. Remarkably, women constitute nearly 60% of the user base, which is unprecedented for a consumer tech product.

It’s the Oura Ring 3 that I’ve used, which is why this model appears on the list. Although the Oura Ring 4 launched in October 2024, offering a few extra features and more accurate fitness tracking, the design remains largely the same and it still operates on the same platform.

The Oura Ring 4 features a sleek, uninterrupted design that comes in a range of color options, including silver and black, as well as gold and rose gold. I’m a personal fan of gold because it resembles a fashion ring rather than a smart device. The Ring 4 is made from titanium and is lighter than the Ring 3 that rests on my finger, but even the Ring 3 is hardly noticeable. So much so that the only time it is removed is for showering and charging.

Design aside, the Oura platform is excellent. For such a small device, it’s amazing how much data the Oura Ring collects, from stress and sleep tracking to heart rate and body temperature. Data is presented in visually appealing cards in the Oura app, with summary cards on the main Home tab and more detail on the Readiness, Sleep, Activity, and Resilience tabs.

Even the detail is user-friendly, with color-coded bars indicating when a certain element is ‘Good’, ‘Optimal’, or when you need to ‘Pay attention’. It is highlighted red when it requires attention, making it easy to spot the outliers.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Google Pixel Watch 3, you get a Readiness Score with Oura, which consists of various contributing factors, including sleep, sleep balance, body temperature, and heart rate variation. I particularly appreciate stress tracking—I’ve found it to align closely with how I felt—and I enjoy the extra features, such as Resilience and Cardiovascular age.

Cycle tracking is beneficial as well—providing prompts to log your data as your period approaches. Oura was the first wearable to integrate with the Natural Cycles app, offering features like green days and red days based on your temperature and whether you’re trying to avoid or achieve conception.

Oura has introduced a new Fertility Insights feature that utilizes the temperature sensor to indicate when you are most fertile. While I’m not trying for a baby, it is wonderful to see a wearable that prioritizes women’s health.

Activity tracking could be improved, although the Oura Ring 4 has addressed this issue somewhat. Overall, the Oura Ring is a discreet and excellent wearable that I’d highly recommend if you’re looking for something to track your health without dominating your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Wareable

Sizes: 42mm and 46mm

42mm and 46mm Colors: Aluminium – Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black / Titanium – Natural, Gold, Slate

Aluminium – Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black / Titanium – Natural, Gold, Slate Tracks: Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen (not in US), respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, Sleep Apnoea, Vitals, Training Load, sleep tracking

Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen (not in US), respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, Sleep Apnoea, Vitals, Training Load, sleep tracking Compatibility: iOS

iOS Price: From $399 / £399

The Apple Watch Series 10 introduced a few notable changes this year for the 10th-anniversary model. Firstly, it increased the sizes to 42mm and 46mm, which also enlarged the displays. Secondly, it slimmed down the case by around 1mm. The slimmer casing makes a significant difference when worn (much to my surprise), sitting much more comfortably on the wrist, and the larger display means that the 42mm model is more than adequate.

The color options for the Watch Series 10 are great too, with the Gold titanium variant being my particular favorite. The Rose Gold and Jet Black aluminum models are lovely in person as well, and you can make any of them stand out with the various strap options. I highly recommend the Milanese Loop strap, which looks gorgeous on it, though I suggest a Sport Band for exercise.

When it comes to features, the Apple Watch Series 8 and later include a wrist temperature sensor, enabling more accurate cycle tracking and integration with the Natural Cycles app for added functionality. The latest software, watchOS 11, also introduces a new method for tracking pregnancy, which I really wish had been available when I was pregnant. I had to rely on a separate app on my iPhone to obtain what I needed, but most of it is available now.

The software, which is not only available on the Watch Series 10 but also on older models, introduces Training Load and Vitals this year. The new Vitals app is particularly effective at detecting when something is slightly amiss, while Training Load helps highlight if you’re exercising too much or perhaps not enough.

I also enjoy sleep tracking on the Apple Watch, with the Series 10 offering sleep apnea detection. All the stats and trends are displayed in the Health app, although some can also be found in the Fitness app on the iPhone and Sleep app on the watch itself.

I’d love an all-around energy score or readiness score based on the range of stats and data collected by the Apple Watch Series 10. A sleep score would be great too, and I’d like to see dedicated stress tracking. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a great all-rounder, offering accurate fitness and sleep tracking, easy-to-understand data, and good cycle and pregnancy tracking.

Read the full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Credit: Wareable

Sizes: 40mm and 44mm

40mm and 44mm Colors: Green and Cream (40mm) / Green and Silver (44mm)

Green and Cream (40mm) / Green and Silver (44mm) Tracks: Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, sleep apnea, blood pressure, stress tracking, sleep tracking, energy score, sleep score.

Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, sleep apnea, blood pressure, stress tracking, sleep tracking, energy score, sleep score. Compatibility: Android 10.0 and later

Android 10.0 and later Price: From $300 / £289

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is likely the chunkiest option among my picks, but I must admit, I was pleasantly surprised when I reviewed it, and that is part of why it has made the cut.

The bulky build has character, and while the 40mm model still feels significantly larger on the wrist than the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 equivalent, it looks good. The display is glorious, with plenty of punch and vibrancy, and the interface is fluid and easy to use.

The green color option is quite distinct in the world of smartwatches, and there are excellent strap choices available, including rubberized sport bands, fabric selections, and metal Milanese options, if you want your watch to appear a bit more polished for the office or an event, for example. Once again, I would recommend the Sport Band for exercise, although I am partial to a metal option for everyday wear.

As with Samsung’s latest phones, the company has utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a little helping hand regarding some of its features. Each morning, you receive an Energy Score, which indicates your capacity for the day, along with Wellness Tips to help you make small changes that can improve both your score and your Sleep Score.

Energy Score is calculated based on activity over the last day, sleep over the last seven days, sleeping heart rate on average and then sleeping heart rate variability. I loved it, and while I was told in an interview at Unpacked that it was “version 1.0” and it would only get “better and better”, it’s a score that’s easy to understand and a good indicator of what you should be doing that day.

Cycle tracking is available here too, and it’s easy to add data directly from the Galaxy Watch 7, rather than always needing to open Samsung Health on your Galaxy phone or Android device. You can easily see when your next period is due and quickly add symptoms using the Daily Log on the watch, which features a simple and user-friendly interface. The Galaxy Watch 7 can also track stress and measure blood pressure, providing a comprehensive suite of fitness and health features that are user-friendly.

Charging on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could be faster, battery life could be improved, and I would love to see compatibility with the iPhone. However, it’s a fantastic smartwatch if you’re looking for something with a slightly chunkier build and superb fitness features.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review.

Google Pixel Watch 3

Credit: Wareable

Sizes: 41mm and 45mm

41mm and 45mm Colors: Polished Silver, Champagne Gold, Matte Black

Polished Silver, Champagne Gold, Matte Black Tracks: Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, stress tracking, sleep tracking, Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Score, Stress Score, Sleep Profile

Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, stress tracking, sleep tracking, Daily Readiness Score, Sleep Score, Stress Score, Sleep Profile Compatibility: Android 10.0 and later

Android 10.0 and later Price: From $349

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s third smartwatch, featuring a pebble-shaped design that is both simple and sophisticated. It’s not as chunky as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 or the Garmin Venu 3S, but it is still larger on the wrist than the smaller Apple Watch Series 10. I reviewed the Matte Black with Obsidian Active Band, although I would choose a Champagne Gold option if given the choice, as it’s a little softer.

There are plenty of extra strap options as well, so even though the Pixel Watch 3 comes with an Active Band by default, you’ll discover two-tone leather options, slim metal variations, and different material choices, allowing you to change the look quite easily. The strap mechanism of the Pixel Watch 3 could use some improvement—it’s not very user-friendly—but once you understand it, there’s a good selection of additional straps available.

Fitness and activity tracking on the Google Pixel Watch 3 is impressive, primarily due to the Fitbit integration that has been executed well, unlike the incomplete version in the Pixel Watch 2. Fitbit has always excelled at presenting data in an easy-to-interpret manner, and that quality remains intact despite the Google acquisition. The accompanying Fitbit app is clear and concise, providing a comprehensive overview of your health.

There’s cycle tracking and symptom logging, but there is no additional integration with apps like Natural Cycles, such as those offered by the Apple Watch and Oura Ring, despite the numerous sensors on board the Pixel Watch 3. Stress tracking is excellent, and Fitbit has always excelled at sleep tracking, mastering it long before many others even began to offer it.

The Daily Readiness Score is also a favorite of mine, providing an indication of your status for the day – similar to Samsung’s Energy Score. Additionally, there are Cardio Load and Target Cardio Load scores that help guide your exercise activities and illustrate the impact of exercise on your body.

Like Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7, I would love to see iPhone support for the Google Pixel Watch 3, given that Wear OS used to offer it. However, if you have an Android device, specifically a Pixel one, the Pixel Watch 3 is a great smartwatch with accurate tracking and simple stats that are easy to understand.

Read the full Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Garmin Venu 3S

Credit: Wareable

Sizes: 41mm and 45mm

41mm and 45mm Colours: Soft Gold, Slate, Silver (41mm) / Slate, Silver (45mm)

Soft Gold, Slate, Silver (41mm) / Slate, Silver (45mm) Tracks: Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, stress tracking, sleep tracking, Body Battery

Steps, heart rate, blood oxygen, respiratory rate, heart rate variability, female cycle tracking, stress tracking, sleep tracking, Body Battery Compatibility: iOS and Android

iOS and Android Price: $449.99 / £449.99

Garmin has long been the key player when it comes to running watches and sports watches, but what about watches specifically for women? Well, the company does offer the Garmin Lily 2 (the successor to the Garmin Lily that launched in 2021), which is specifically designed for women, though it’s not the Garmin I would pick. It’s got a small and discreet design, but it misses out on some of Garmin’s top features, and the Venu 3S has softer vibes than some of the other models in Garmin’s lineup, plus a range of features.

While it’s a good smartwatch for women, as we’ll come onto, it’s still quite basic for sports tracking. If you want proper athletic analysis, try the Forerunner 265S.

Back to the Venu 3, it is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. As usual, I would choose the 41mm, but that depends on your preference, of course. There are a variety of color options as well, though the Soft Gold is the one that captured my attention, especially when paired with the French Grey strap. Garmin also provides some extra straps, but none are particularly elegant. So, if you desire a more sophisticated appearance, you’ll need to consider a third-party strap or accept that this watch is more suited for a sporty vibe on your wrist.

One of the best things about the Garmin Venu 3S is that it lasts longer than a day. I regularly achieved a week with the Venu 3S, including my workouts. That makes it the best on test here.

There’s cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking too, with the ability to log daily symptoms and receive cycle predictions. What is good about Garmin, however, is that you will get information about exercise and nutrition based on different stages of your cycle, helping you understand what your body might need in response to hormonal shifts.

The Venu 3S also has stress tracking, it’s great for running if you’re a runner and it offers Garmin’s Body Battery too, which is one of my favorite Garmin features. Body Battery is slightly different from the Energy Score from Samsung and Daily Readiness Score from Fitbit on the Pixel Watch in that it depletes throughout the day depending on what you do, rather than offering a one-time score every day.

It’s impossible to get it back up to 100%, but it is interesting to see how different factors affect you throughout the day – and you’ll notice it’s not usually hard workouts that cause the Body Battery percentage to drop. Instead, it’s when your heart rate is high but you’re not moving.

The Garmin Venu 3S is on the larger side of the wearables on this list, but if you’re seeking a sportier look with excellent fitness and health features, it comes highly recommended.

Read Wareable’s full Garmin Venu 3 review

