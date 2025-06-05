Samsung set to offer Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in single case size (as color options leak)

Another week, another leak of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. This time, details have emerged regarding the case size options (or lack thereof) and color options of the upcoming smartwatch.

Notably, the revived Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model is expected to be available in only one size, although it’s not clear from WinFuture’s latest report what this size will actually be.

If true, it would represent a departure from previous top-end ‘Classic/Pro’ iterations, which have always been available in two distinct sizes. However, the dual-size approach is expected to remain true of the ‘standard’ Galaxy Watch 8, with the report also suggesting the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will launch in black and white case variants.

While evidence continues to mount that Samsung will return to the schedule of releasing a ‘Pro’ and ‘Classic’ model every other year alongside the standard edition, the details of this report would make sense; Samsung would be aligning its strategy used for last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra, which was also only available in one size and two colors.

Again, in contrast, the standard Galaxy Watch 8 models are expected to be available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, with the reported color options for these versions being graphite and silver.

Whatever the case (pun intended), we likely don’t have long to wait. Not only has the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic already leaked in detail, but Samsung is also expected to announce everything at an upcoming Unpacked event in mid-July officially.

Until then, stay tuned for more.