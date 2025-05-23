Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leak gives us our best look yet at upcoming smartwatch

Latest renders suggest Samsung will mashing up its Classic and Ultra designs.

Just when you thought the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leaks had calmed down, a 3D render has given us our clearest look yet at the upcoming smartwatch.

Images from the reliable OnLeaks provide a detailed look at the purported Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, again suggesting that the line will be revived for the 2025 generation.

The key takeaway? The beloved physical rotating bezel seems to be returning with it, after being left out of the last series (possibly in favor of the Galaxy Watch Ultra model).

Credit: OnLeaks x SammyGurus

However, instead of sitting atop a traditionally round case like the Watch 6 Classic, it appears it’ll be integrated into a distinctly squared-off, cushion-shaped housing strongly reminiscent of the brand’s Ultra (and Gear Sport from 2017).

It’s an unexpected fusion, seemingly attempting to blend the tactile satisfaction of the rotating bezel with the Ultra’s more rugged, modern aesthetic.

Advertisement

The renders show a device measuring 46 x 46.5 x 14.2 mm, which is notably thick, suggesting a substantial battery or sensor array. It retains two physical buttons alongside the bezel and appears to feature Samsung’s proprietary band system.

More questions than answers

This leak, like similar ones that have emerged in the last few weeks, raises several questions. If the Classic adopts the Ultra’s shape, what does that mean for a potential Galaxy Watch Ultra 2?

Will Samsung offer two ‘squircle’ watches, or is this Classic effectively replacing the Ultra this year? Will users embrace this hybrid design, or will it feel like an awkward compromise?

As always, we’ll have to wait for the answer to all those questions (and, of course, whether this leak is accurate) until Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. That’s previously been rumored for mid-July, so we likely won’t have long to wait to see if this one vision becomes a reality.