If you're wondering how to set up your Samsung Galaxy Watch, this is your one-stop guide

While it would be great if you could pull your brand new Samsung smartwatch straight out of the box and be instantly ready to see your notifications on screen or start monitoring your heart rate, there are a few things you need to do before your smartwatch life is fully up and running.

Whether you’ve opened up a Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Active, or maybe an older generation Samsung smartwatch and want to make sure you get everything right to enjoy a stress-free smartwatch experience, we explain the all-important steps to take to make that happen.

This is your step-by-step guide on how to set up your Samsung Galaxy Watch.

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Watch on Android

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is Samsung’s the latest version of Samsung’s flagship smartwatch and like the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch FE, these are Samsung smartwatches that are only compatible with Android phones. That’s Samsung and non-Samsung Android phones. If you’re setting up with the former, you will enjoy some extra features and functionality like access to additional health and smartwatch features.

If you own any of these watches along with watches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 5 and Watch 6, the following should apply:

1. Download the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app

This is the most important app you need to have downloaded on your smartphone to pair and set up your smartwatch and access features like watch faces and watch settings.

Go to the Google Play Store and search Samsung Galaxy Wearable.

If you own a Samsung smartphone, you may already find this app on your home screen in a Samsung folder or in the main app tray screen.

2. Search for your Galaxy Watch

In the Galaxy Wearable app, tap the icon with the two circles and squares then press the + button to start scanning for nearby devices.

Make sure your Samsung smartwatch is turned on and the Bluetooth connection on your phone is also turned on to make sure your smartwatch is successfully discovered.

You should see a passkey displayed on both your phone and watch. Make sure the passkeys match and then tap okay on both devices to continue the setup process.

3. Download Samsung Health

While this app isn’t vital to getting your Samsung smartwatch set up, it is the app you’ll need to view you health and fitness stats in, so it’s worth grabbing too, if that’s the kind of data you do want to keep an eye on.

Go to the Google Play Store and search Samsung Health. Download and install the app. If you have a Samsung smartphone, try searching for the Health app on your phone as it’s likely to already be pre-installed.

Download Samsung Health Monitor app (Samsung phones only)

If you own a Samsung smartwatch that offers Samsung’s latest ECG and blood pressure monitoring features, you will need another app to use those features and it’s only available to download on Samsung smartphones. To download the Samsung Health Monitor app do the following:

Go to the Samsung Galaxy Store app on your Samsung smartphone and search for the Samsung Health Monitor app. Download and install. Open the Samsung Health Monitor app and follow the setup process. You will need to make sure your phone has a SIM card installed and is connected to a cellular network to complete the process of installing the app. After that, the app will function without it.

How to set up Samsung Galaxy Watch on iPhone

As mentioned, Samsung’s newest smartwatches are only compatible with Android phones, but that wasn’t always the case. If you’ve picked up an older Samsung smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active or the Watch Active 2, these are smartwatches that do work with iPhones.

Here’s how to set up those Samsung smartwatches mentioned with an iPhone:

