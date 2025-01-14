Samsung adds two Galaxy Ring sizes alongside these three major new Health features

Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Ring will soon be available in size 14/15, and is delivering three major new tracking features for existing users of the smart ring.

The update now means the sizing range stretches from 5-15 for the brand’s debut ring, loosely matching what industry leader Oura has managed with its latest Ring Gen 4. The new sizes will be available to order from 22 January in the same black, gold, and silver finishes.

However, it’s instead the updates to Samsung Health that will have the widest reach.

Sleep Environment Report

The rollout will see the Samsung app deliver a ‘Sleep Environment Report’ following a tracked session, which analyzes the room’s temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity. Additional guidance on improving a sleeping environment will also be available.

Yet, naturally, it can’t track insights from the ring (or your connected smartphone). The catch is that the metrics will only be available if users hook up a SmartThings-compatible sensor.

It appears to be the first real example of Samsung’s wearables connecting to its web of SmartThings devices, which was first announced last week at CES 2025 (alongside the new Symptom Radar).

Sleep Time Advice

Luckily, the Sleep Environment Report isn’t the only new feature coming.

Samsung is also rolling out ‘Sleep Time Advice’, which suggests individually tailored sleep and wake-up times based on the user’s patterns, habits, and data. It’s unclear which metrics from the Galaxy Ring feed into this one. However, like with body clock features from other brands, we would guess skin temperature plays a big role.

Mindfulness Tracker

A new ‘Mindfulness Tracker’ is also coming, allowing users to log their moods, breathing exercises, and stress levels.

The new feature appears to function similarly to the Apple Watch Mindfulness app, which also builds a picture of mood and stress from the user’s self-assessment.

When will the new Samsung Health features roll out?

For most Galaxy Ring users, the Mindfulness Tracker upgrade should be available now in the Samsung Health app.

However, it’s not as clear-cut for the sleep features. We’ve scanned the fine print on a few Samsung press releases from the US, UK, and Germany to gauge the rollout:

Sleep Time Advice: H2 2025 (US, UK, Germany)

Sleep Environment Report (H1 2025 US and Germany; H2 2025 UK)

As the year rumbles on, we’ll keep track of these two and provide an update when that vague timeframe narrows down.

However, we make no promises about keeping tabs on each country the Galaxy Ring is available, which has just expanded from 38 to 53.

The latest countries to receive the ring are: Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia.