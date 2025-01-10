Movano’s EvieAI chatbot is trained on medical journals – but it won’t yet pair with the smart ring

Smart ring maker Movano has used the CES 2025 show floor to debut EvieAI, a unique-looking chatbot trained exclusively on medical journals.

AI has gone into overdrive at CES 2025. We’ve seen AI swimming headphones from Suunto, AI strength coaching from Tonal 2, and Samsung hint at big Galaxy AI integrations for its wearables.

The Evie maker is the latest to get in on the act, following market leader Oura who launched its Advisor feature in 2024. However, unlike that specific twist on conversational AI, EvieAI won’t harness smart ring data from the user, build up context, or pull in swathes of data from potentially spotty medical sources.

Credit: Movano

Instead, Movano CEO John Mastrototaro told The Verge that the brand’s chatbot would stick to the 10,000 peer-reviewed journals written by medical professionals on which it had been trained. It will also avoid any potential for regulatory trouble by training EvieAI to avoid diagnostic-style responses.

At this stage, it’s unclear how EvieAI will navigate peer-reviewed studies with conflicting findings, though the brand has said it will update the LLM monthly with the latest medical journals and articles.

Mastrototaro also told the outlet that the emphasis on women’s health (the defining feature of the Evie smart ring) remains consistent in this latest venture. And, in terms of privacy, conversations won’t be able to be traced back to users, and data will be periodically deleted.

Wareable’s view

Credit: Wareable

The launch caps off a whirlwind year for Movano since it debuted its smart ring at last year’s CES.

Last month, it received FDA clearance for the pulse oximetry in its EvieMED ring, opening the door for use in medical settings and clinical trials.

In September, it also relaunched the Evie Ring after its very shaky initial rollout (one for which we published an in-stasis review in June based on our reviewer’s problematic experience).

Yet, EvieAI represents a great opportunity to return to the women-focused smart ring and see whether Mastrototaro’s objectives set out in our exclusive PULSE Podcast episode have been realized.

After all, Movano’s decision to build a more robust AI for the medical arena is one we can all approve – and ensures the brand is still an easy one to get behind.

EvieAI is already available to users within the app at no extra cost, but it’s unclear when it will sync with the smart ring. Watch this space.