Google Pixel Watch 3 vs. Garmin Venu 3: How to choose between the smartwatches

Even deep into their lifecycle, the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Garmin Venu 3 are among the top smartwatches worth considering. They each feature outstanding tracking capabilities, excellent designs, and impressive battery life.

This makes choosing between them a significant challenge, which is where this detailed comparison guide comes in.

Choosing between these smartwatches often depends on your smartphone. Since the Pixel Watch 3 can only pair with Android phones, iOS users must consider the Venu 3.

Yet there are other key differentiators, with the Venu 3 offering far superior battery life and a more comprehensive activity tracking experience, while the Pixel Watch 3 excels in top-end smart features like LTE and third-party apps.

To understand these smartwatches and find the best fit for your needs, continue reading below for our complete comparison. We’ve extensively tested both for our reviews, which are also linked below.

Price comparison

Google Pixel Watch 3

The Pixel Watch 3 41mm is available for as low as $349/£349, with the LTE version adding $100/£100

The Pixel Watch 3 45mm starts at a slightly pricier $399/£399, with that premium for LTE pushing the price to $499/£499

Garmin Venu 3

The Garmin Venu 3 (and Venu 3S) is priced slightly higher, at $449/£449 for either the 45mm and 41mm versions

There is no LTE option for the Venu 3, meaning that the price is loosely comparable to the Pixel Watch 45mm

Design, display, and versions

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) vs. Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) – Credit: Wareable

The Pixel Watch 3 continues Google’s minimalist and modern design language with a rounded, domed display. It features a slim profile and a premium-feeling case, which is now—mercifully—available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm) after previously being a great fit only for smaller wrists.

That’s matched by Garmin with the Venu 3, featuring identical case sizes (Venu 3S for the smaller, 41mm edition) that ensure there’s nothing to separate the watches in this regard. We would say that the Venu 3 is made of slightly more durable but less premium materials, with the exterior being polymer compared to Google’s choice of aluminum.

Display durability is a separate issue, though. Neither of these smartwatch models comes with a sapphire glass covering, meaning they are more susceptible to scratches than premium offerings (such as the Garmin Fenix 8, Apple Watch Ultra 2, or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra).

The 41mm Garmin Venu 3S – Credit: Wareable

In terms of display quality, we believe the upgrades Google has made to the Pixel Watch 3—a more edge-to-edge screen, improved brightness (2,000 nits), and a higher 60Hz refresh rate—represent a slight improvement over what Garmin can offer. However, the difference is minimal; the Venu 3 remains more than bright and detailed enough thanks to its AMOLED panel.

The only other considerations here are navigation—both offer touchscreen feedback and control via buttons—and bands, although much of this is a matter of personal preference. Our experience tells us that we prefer the navigation on Garmin (as it relies less on touch), but the band swap-outs and options are much easier and more plentiful if you opt for the Pixel Watch 3.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 3

Battery life

The 45mm Garmin Venu 3 – Credit: Wareable

The Pixel Watch 3 offers a decent but relatively shorter battery life compared to Garmin’s Venu 3.

It also varies significantly depending on which version of the Pixel Watch 3 you choose. The official estimate suggests up to 24 hours with moderate usage, incorporating features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, notifications, occasional GPS use, and the always-on display enabled.

This rings true for the 41mm version, meaning charging the smartwatch is something you’ll need to factor into your daily routine. However, our testing has shown that you can effectively double that estimate with the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. This alleviates the pressure of daily charging, and it can last even longer if you use a less power-intensive setup or employ battery-saving mode more often.

It’s a completely different proposition than the Venu 3, with even the smaller version capable of lasting up to 10 days (around a week from our testing if you enable the AOD). The standard model—like the Pixel Watch 3—is capable of much longer durations, up to 14 days (or about 10 days with AOD enabled).

There’s also battery life under power-intensive conditions, like GPS tracking. In our experience, all models except the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 can last through a 4-hour marathon with Spotify playback, though Garmin will have plenty to spare in this regard.

Winner: Garmin Venu 3

Activity tracking

Credit: Wareable

The Pixel Watch 3, leveraging Fitbit integration, offers robust activity tracking capabilities. It can log various sports, including running, cycling, swimming (with 5 ATM water resistance), yoga, and strength sessions.

This latest model also provides enhanced insights for runners—such as ground contact time, vertical oscillation, and cadence—and, on paper, offers better heart rate accuracy for the activity type. In testing, however, we found it comparable to previous models: still excellent and close in performance to a chest strap, but with no significantly discernible difference.

It’s similar to the Venu 3, which features Garmin’s latest optical HR sensor – Elevate V5. Along with Apple, this is likely the wrist-based sensor we’ve found to deliver the best latency and performance, so you’re well-catered for here if you require top-notch accuracy.

It’s also better if you require top GPS performance, as it features Garmin’s industry-leading dual-frequency (Multi-Band) GNSS. Moreover, in conjunction with Apple’s interpretation, this is as optimal as it gets when tracking distance in urban landscapes, sheltered terrains like forests, and everything in between.

Google’s latest smartwatch still only offers standard GPS tracking, which, while good enough for most people and terrains, is a step behind in accuracy.

The raw activity and sports tracking data, at least, is comparable between these two smartwatch series. Google’s addition of more ‘serious’ training insights like Cardio Load (and bringing Daily Readiness Score from behind the Fitbit Premium paywall) and more advanced run tracking means it can now do much more than track calorie burn, steps, and heart rate.

For our money, the Venu 3 has the edge in other sports, like cycling, and in overall presentation for data nerds.

Winner: Garmin Venu 3

Health, stress, and sleep tracking

Credit: Wareable

Despite some major differences, the tracking experience beyond activity—specifically in health, stress, and sleep insights—is quite similar across these watches.

You have the odd proprietary metric – Garmin’s Body Battery, for example – that you won’t get on the other, but, loosely, you can expect all the same features.

So, both can offer more serious health features like ECG (although only in select regions if you use Garmin’s ECG app) to help identify potential irregular heart rhythms, blood oxygen data to help spot signs of breathing abnormalities during sleep, and menstrual health tracking.

There are also plenty of recovery-related metrics. Both offer daily updates on the rolling trend of biometric markers like heart rate variability, skin temperature, and resting heart rate, while sleep tracking includes stage estimates and scores.

Credit: Wareable

We don’t particularly have a favorite with any of the above. Both offer solid accuracy and presentation of health and sleep features.

Stress tracking is the main differentiator, but we don’t favor either method. Google’s, which uses an electrodermal activity sensor to map body responses throughout the day, is novel and may work for some. However, its interpretations are far too scattered to gain meaningful insights.

Meanwhile, Garmin’s 0-100 stress scale, while more true to feel and consistent, could do with a presentation makeover to help it become as integral to the experience as we’ve seen from Whoop’s Stress Monitor or Oura’s Resilience.

Winner: Draw

Smarts and safety features

Credit: Wareable

Though the Venu 3 is among Garmin’s smartest watches, it lacks some crucial features found on the Pixel Watch 3.

However, it still has plenty of neat tricks, including Spotify support for offline playback, tons of watch faces, a speaker/microphone for calls, Garmin Pay (limited though it is in some regions), solid notification mirroring, and voice assistant functionality.

There are also many integrations to explore in the Garmin Connect IQ store.

The problem is that the Pixel Watch 3 matches all of the above and goes a step beyond, thanks largely to its strong integration with the rest of the Google/Android ecosystem.

The Google Assistant is superb, Google Maps support is now offline, Google Wallet is more widely accepted, and the Play Store has many more third-party apps to explore.

With the option of LTE, the Pixel Watch 3 can also function fully even when separated from the smartphone, still pulling in calls/notifications and being able to access data from apps.

It’s a huge boon if you prefer to leave your phone behind during activity, or like having a backup to your phone in case its battery dies.

Google has also done an impressive job of fleshing out its safety features over the last few years, with Safety Check, Safety Signal, Emergency Contact Dialing, Fall Detection, Car Crash Detection, and, the latest, Loss of Pulse Detection, all in tow.

Garmin can’t hold a candle to that array of smart or safety features.

Winner: Google Pixel Watch 3

Verdict: Which is best in 2025?

After thoroughly testing the Google Pixel Watch 3 and Garmin Venu 3 watches, we can establish some clear recommendations for each.

A word of caution, though: both models are due for an upgrade in 2025, so it may be worth holding off on the upcoming potential model (if for no other reason than to save money on these devices when they become last-gen).

That aside, if you prioritize battery life that exceeds just a couple of days, seek the best possible activity-tracking experience, and desire a solid array of health, stress, and sleep features—while not requiring significant smart or safety features—the Venu 3 is the ideal watch for you.

On the other hand, if you seek a smart experience that offers LTE, seamless integrations, a more smartwatch-like design, and satisfactory accuracy in health monitoring and sports tracking—and you own an Android phone—the Pixel Watch 3 is a better fit.