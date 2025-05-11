How to take an ECG on Google Pixel Watch

Use the Fitbit ECG app to unlock AFib analysis.

Knowing how to use the Fitbit ECG app on your Google Pixel Watch is essential for detecting signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

As with most serious health features on smartwatches, you’ll likely notice many disclaimers about what this feature is intended for—and what it isn’t. Essentially, taking an ECG on your Pixel Watch is a great first step if you’re concerned about having an irregular heart rhythm.

Upon completion, you’ll receive one of three results – ‘normal sinus rhythm’, ‘atrial fibrillation’, or ‘inconclusive’. If your watch detects signs of AFib, seeing a doctor immediately is naturally your next step.

But below, we will focus on the broader aspects of the ECG app—how to take a reading, view past readings, and what to do if you keep seeing inconclusive results.

Using the Fitbit ECG app on Pixel Watch

For us, the Fitbit ECG app was automatically downloaded onto the Pixel Watch 3 when we booted it up.

From reading various subreddits, this doesn’t seem to be the case for everyone, so be sure to jump over to the Google Play Store on your watch and download it before beginning, if necessary.

The Fitbit ECG app is also available to those with the Pixel Watch 1 or Pixel Watch 2, too.

How to take an ECG reading on the Pixel Watch:

Press the digital crown to bring up your list of apps. Scroll down to ‘Fitbit ECG’ and tap through. Follow the instructions and begin resting one of your fingers on the crown. Keep your finger still, as instructed, and wait for the 30 seconds to count down. Once the timer is up, you’ll be given your results.

How to view Pixel Watch ECG reading history

While it’s useful to take readings on your watch, it’s also important to know where these end up once the timer finishes and your results are delivered.

Luckily, they’re relatively easy to find in the Fitbit iOS/Android app, so jump over there to begin.

1. From the Fitbit app’s home screen, tap the ‘You’ tab in the bottom right corner.

2. Next, under ‘Health assessments’, find the ‘ECG’ section and select ‘View history’.

3. The last five ECG readings you’ve taken – including time and date – will then appear.

4. Tap ‘Show more’ at the bottom of this list to view all of them in a long list.

5. To view the details of a particular reading or export a PDF of it, tap the log.

Pixel Watch ECG not working: Try these tips

We’ve seen many people report that the Fitbit ECG app on the Pixel Watch is quite unreliable at providing readings, often yielding inconclusive results despite users following instructions diligently.

It’s something we’ve experienced ourselves, but following these tips can help: