WhatsApp on Wear OS: Get messages on your smartwatch

Learn if your Android smartwatch works with WhatsApp, and how you can get the most out of the integration.

Downloading the WhatsApp app for your Wear OS smartwatch is the best way to view and reply to messages on the move.

Providing you have a compatible Android smartwatch, having the app downloaded on your wrist can transform and elevate the experience.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to use the app, what you can and can’t do with it, and an alternative app you can explore if the official app isn’t to your liking.

Is your Wear OS watch compatible with WhatsApp?

After releasing in July 2023, the dedicated WhatsApp Wear OS app is compatible with devices running Wear OS 3 or later. Given Wear OS 5 is the current update, your smartwatch should be compatible if it’s been bought in the last couple of years.

You can use our Wear OS compatibility guides below if you’re unsure which version your watch is running or you’re looking to see if your watch can make the jump.

How to use WhatsApp on Wear OS

After many years of waiting, the official Whatsapp Wear OS app was finally released in 2023.

And while you initially had to be part of the beta program, it is now available to everyone through the Google Play Store. Just head there to grab the app, and you’re good to go.

If you already have WhatsApp Messenger on your Android smartphone (which most people will), you’ll be prompted to download the Wear OS version from the Play Store.

Next, you have to link the two apps together.

Open the WhatsApp app on Wear OS and make sure your phone and watch are close together. Enter the eight-digit code showing on the watch into WhatsApp on your phone.

Credit: Wareable

What you can do on WhatsApp for Wear OS

View your most recent chats

Reply to messages via voice, dictation, or typing

Play back voice messages

Send outgoing reactions

Receive notifications and then reply directly from the app

Prompt chats to open on your phone

Answer and decline phone calls

View images

Mute chats

Verify chat encryption details

Adjust settings

Install Tiles onto the carousel to quickly jump into the app

View the number of unread messages from the watch face complication

Use stickers

How to get WhatsApp notifications on Wear OS

Wareable

If you have the WhatsApp Wear OS app downloaded, notifications are much richer than if they’re just set to mirror your smartphone.

When you receive a message, it’ll now be viewable in a long stream (as shown above) – and you’ll have the option to open the app and reply from your wrist or open it on your phone.

In order to receive notifications in the first place, you’ll need to ensure WhatsApp notifications are enabled by going to Settings > Apps and notifications > Notifications> Show All > WhatsApp > On.

Do Not Disturb will also need to be turned off.

What to do if WhatsApp on Wear OS isn’t working

Credit: Wareable

It’s worth keeping in mind that experiencing the odd problem with WhatsApp on Wear OS isn’t uncommon.

Follow this checklist to troubleshoot any problems. Covering off these basics should ensure your phone and the connected Wear OS smartwatch are receiving WhatsApp notifications.

Check your phone’s Bluetooth settings and ensure your Wear OS smartwatch is connected

Check that you are logged into WhatsApp on your phone

Ensure notifications are turned on for WhatsApp from your watch

Turn off power-saving modes that limit notifications, such as Do Not Disturb

In your phone’s notification settings, check WhatsApp is set up to allow notifications

Check that the software on your watch and the WhatsApp app on your phone is up to date

Alternative Wear OS WhatsApp apps

Credit: Wareable

While the recent development of an official app means there’s now less need for a third-party alternative, some enterprising options have been filling the gap over the last few years.

One of the apps you can try out is called Informer, which requires a premium subscription to do things like listen to voice messages, accept video calls, and mute selected chats. This has been around for years and still appears to be functional with software updates in 2025.

It’s an app that will only work with Android phones and does support compatibility with the Samsung Galaxy Watch, among other Wear OS 3+ watches.

However, it’s a full-featured solution that supports not only WhatsApp but also Facebook Messenger, Slack, Viber, Telegram, Line, and more.

You’ll also get the ability to view photos and videos you receive through WhatsApp, as well as the ability to look at hyperlinks, open links in a web browser, and even open YouTube links.

When you open the app on your Android phone, you’ll be prompted to connect your WhatsApp account. Then, you simply have to download the same app to your Wear OS device.