Here’s how to get $100 back when you pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic may not launch until 25 July, but those pre-ordering the just-announced smartwatch can take advantage of a handy gift card when doing so via Amazon.

If you’re in the US, it’s possible to get the Classic edition (featuring the more traditional watch styling compared to the Galaxy Watch 8) and a $100 Amazon gift card thrown in for free. While deals like this aren’t too uncommon around significant annual sales events, this is an incredibly rare incentive for a brand-new device.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic costs its original RRP of $499.99, and you have the option to add on the $100 gift card by following the deal below. This applies to both the Bluetooth ($499) and LTE edition ($549), as well, so you’re not limited in choice.

Get a free $100 Amazon gift card with Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 46mm Bluetooth smartwatch Amazon now $499.99 View Deal

What we think of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Here at Wareable, we’re still testing the Classic edition as part of our comprehensive review.

However, after spending some hands-on time with the device, our initial reviewer Mike Sawh said: “The rotating bezel is king among Samsung smartwatch fans, and our first impressions are that the brand has done an elegant job of tying the classic design feature back into a refreshed look. Yet, this is much more than just a design update.

Advertisement

“The slick-looking, more substantial Wear OS 6 update, joined by several health and wellbeing insights (some of which aren’t offered by any of the competition), means Samsung might have just delivered the best Android smartwatch of 2025 here.”

Galaxy Watch 8 overview

So, what else do you get with the Classic model? Well, as alluded to just above, the line has retained its iconic rotating bezel for this latest edition. However, this time, it’s been refined with deeper ridges and etched 60-second markings for a more traditional timepiece feel.

It’s offered in a single 46mm stainless steel case with the generally scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass, while also holding up to 5ATM, IP68, and MIL‑STD‑810H durability. Inside, it runs Samsung’s One UI 8 Watch on top of Wear OS 6, powered by the new Exynos W1000 chip with 2 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage—double the standard Watch 8.

Add in dual-frequency GPS, LTE options, faster charging, and a refined UI with glanceable health and activity data, and it’s a smartwatch designed for Android users who want hardware muscle with a touch of classic watch charm.

On the wellness side, Samsung has aligned this launch with the ‘Antioxidant Index’ for skin carotenoid tracking, ‘Vascular Load’ for cardiovascular stress during sleep, and improved guidance tied to circadian rhythms. The new Running Coach also personalizes training plans, while Google Gemini integration finally gives voice controls some brains, handling everything from workouts to quick meal planning.

There’s plenty of functionality to be found here and a solid warranty to boot, but it’s the inclusion of the $100 Amazon gift card that elevates this deal above the rest. If you have been tempted by the more premium edition of the new Galaxy Watch series, this is as good an excuse as any to pull the trigger.