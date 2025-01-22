Garmin revamps golf watch line-up with Approach S44 and S50

Garmin has unveiled the Approach S44 and Approach S50 smartwatches, which brings AMOLED screen tech and golf tracking features to the mid-range.

The Approach S44 is a feature-rich smartwatch designed for golfers who want essential course data at their fingertips.

It features a vibrant 1.2-inch color AMOLED display and is preloaded with over 43,000 golf courses worldwide, providing detailed hazard views and distance readings to the front, middle, and back of the green.

With up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, it should offer around three rounds between charges.

Garmin Approach S50

The Approach S50 ($399) builds on the S44, incorporating advanced health and fitness features to help golfers improve both on and off the course.

The watch’s PlaysLike distance feature adds a strategic advantage, delivering more accurate shot distances by factoring in slope, elevation changes, as well as weather and conditions when linked to the Garmin Golf app.

The Approach S50 offers wrist-based heart rate monitoring including Body Battery estimation of energy.

For personalized feedback, the watch provides fitness age estimation, giving users a clear picture of how their fitness compares to their actual age. It also supports women’s health tracking.

And the S50 is great for holders who also like to work out other ways. It has activity profiles for strength training, yoga, and cardio.

It also gains Morning Report, a customizable overview that summarises sleep data, heart rate variability (HRV) status, and the day’s outlook. You also get music with Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer directly from their wrist.