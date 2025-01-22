Close Menu
Advertisement

Garmin revamps golf watch line-up with Approach S44 and S50

James StablesBy 2 Mins Read
Garmin Approach S44

Garmin has unveiled the Approach S44 and Approach S50 smartwatches, which brings AMOLED screen tech and golf tracking features to the mid-range.

The Approach S44 is a feature-rich smartwatch designed for golfers who want essential course data at their fingertips.

It features a vibrant 1.2-inch color AMOLED display and is preloaded with over 43,000 golf courses worldwide, providing detailed hazard views and distance readings to the front, middle, and back of the green.

With up to 15 hours of battery life in GPS mode, it should offer around three rounds between charges.

Garmin Approach S50

Approach S50

The Approach S50 ($399) builds on the S44, incorporating advanced health and fitness features to help golfers improve both on and off the course.

Advertisement

The watch’s PlaysLike distance feature adds a strategic advantage, delivering more accurate shot distances by factoring in slope, elevation changes, as well as weather and conditions when linked to the Garmin Golf app.

The Approach S50 offers wrist-based heart rate monitoring including Body Battery estimation of energy.

Approach S44

For personalized feedback, the watch provides fitness age estimation, giving users a clear picture of how their fitness compares to their actual age. It also supports women’s health tracking.

And the S50 is great for holders who also like to work out other ways. It has activity profiles for strength training, yoga, and cardio.

It also gains Morning Report, a customizable overview that summarises sleep data, heart rate variability (HRV) status, and the day’s outlook. You also get music with Spotify, Amazon Music, or Deezer directly from their wrist.

Advertisement
Share.

James is the co-founder of Wareable, and he has been a technology journalist for 15 years.

He started his career at Future Publishing, and worked on Windows: The Official Magazine until becoming editor of What Laptop Magazine. As an editor of technology media titles, James launched Windows 8: The Official Magazine, and TechRadar's iPad magazine edition .tech.

After these launches, James became the features editor of T3 Magazine and T3.com and was a regular contributor to TechRadar – before leaving Future Publishing to found Wareable in 2014.

James has been at the helm of Wareable since 2014 and has become one of the leading experts in wearable technologies.

He has provided expert comments to a host of sources and has appeared on BBC News and Sky News to talk about smartwatch releases

James also appeared as an expert on Channel News Asia's documentary on wearable tech.

He has also spoken about wearables at a range of events, and hosts a monthly wearable technology event called Wearables London.

And James has also moderated wearable tech panels at Web Summit, IFA, and The Wearable Technology Show.

Related Posts