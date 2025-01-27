Xiaomi and Sony team up to deliver the slickest limited-edition fitness tracker of 2025

Sony is celebrating the 10th anniversary of PlayStation China by launching a branded version of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro fitness tracker.

At least, that’s what we can ascertain from the images shared by both brands as part of the announcement. It appears to be the same device launched last year, though there’s no definitive mention of Xiaomi’s latest premium fitness tracker.

Naturally, though, this special edition version is slightly more interesting than the standard Smart Band 9 Pro we reviewed in December. For starters, it comes with a blue PlayStation-themed strap featuring the classic circle-triangle-square-cross buttons.

The tracker also arrives in a commemorative box featuring a card, standard charging cable, and an additional black band. We also expect some tweaks to the software. As we’ve seen from other collabs (like Apple’s Nike+ Edition), this tends to include watch faces and special perks.

Other than that (and assuming this is the Smart Band 9 Pro), this PlayStation-themed band looks like the same package. That means a return of key features and specs like the 1.74-inch AMOLED screen and 21-day battery life estimation.

So, what about the all-important questions regarding price, launch date, and global availability?

Unfortunately, neither Sony nor Xiaomi have provided anything further so far.

Given the PlayStation-themed tracker was developed to celebrate the brand in China, we think any wider rollout is unlikely. And given the lack of big-name collaborations in the fitness tracker space over the last few years, that’s a shame.

However, we’ll update this story with any future details, so stay tuned over the next few months.