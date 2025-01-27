Samsung confirms future Galaxy wearables will use AI to detect signs of diabetes

Samsung has confirmed its intentions to deliver non-invasive blood glucose sensor technology and use AI to help predict early signs of diabetes.

That’s the word from the Samsung’s Head of Digital Health, Hon Pak, who reiterated the brand’s desire to develop next-gen health innovations in a blog post.

“AI holds great promise for early disease prevention through analyzing patterns and behaviors, detecting abnormalities, and even predicting potential health issues,” said Pak.

“By combining our long-standing sensor innovations with AI leadership, we aim to elevate our capabilities in preventing diseases, beyond sleep apnea and expanding to cardio-metabolic conditions.”

Pak noted that blood glucose is also “a big area” for Samsung. They went on to say that work continues to work on sensor algorithms for diabetes detection, non-invasive methods to track blood glucose, and CGM nutrition coaching.

Wareable’s view

The latest quotes from Pak are essentially an updated version of the same sentiment from January 2024. Back then, they indicated ‘significant investment’ was being put towards non-invasive blood glucose tracking technologies.

Here at Wareable, we also uncovered a patent in June 2024 to suggest how it might go about doing so. In it, Samsung describes a continuous measurement of blood flow velocity based on the variances in blood temperature. It’s said this could be achieved via sensors and a heat source within the wearable.

Yet, Samsung is far from the only major company trying to crack the puzzle of non-invasive blood glucose monitoring. If rumors are to be believed, Apple and Huawei are working on a solution, too.

Samsung is certainly shouting loudest at this stage, but we’re still likely years away from native technology landing on consumer smartwatches.

We’ll be tracking all the latest developments regarding the feature, though, so stay tuned for more.