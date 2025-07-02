Grab the Apple Watch Series 10 right now with a great discount

These Apple Watch Series 10 deals are ideal for those looking to upgrade or switch to one of the best smartwatch options on the market.

The most recent Apple Watch launch saw Tim Cook’s company deliver a substantial design shift, bringing the size closer to that of the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

However, the Series 10 is also far better suited for fitness and health enthusiasts of all levels looking for an affordable route into the smartest wearable tech that Apple has to offer at $359 (was $429).

With the Jet Black Aluminium casing and the matching Black Sport Band in medium or large sizes, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a sleek-looking smartwatch that manages to remain highly robust and built for the rigors of day-to-day life, constant exercise, and occasional swimming.

Key features of the Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 features a larger, brighter edge-to-edge display that’s easier to read in daylight and offers more screen real estate for apps and notifications. It’s also slimmer than previous models and features fast charging, reaching 80% battery in about 30 minutes—ideal for users who are constantly on the move.

Apple has also packed in advanced health upgrades, including sleep apnea detection and water temperature sensors, as well as a Tides app for swimmers and surfers. With many features previously limited to the Ultra line, the Series 10 offers premium functionality at a more accessible price—especially when on sale.

All of this, plus the included ECG app that lets you track your heart rhythm, means that the Apple Watch Series 10 is one of the best wearables available for fitness and health. With this deal, you can pick one up for far less than the original price.