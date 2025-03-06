Tecno unveils pair of AI smart glasses—and one comes with AR features

MWC 2025: We get our eyes on Tecno's debut smart glasses—here are our initial impressions.

Lesser-spotted Shenzhen brand Tecno had an unusually big presence at MWC 2025 in Barcelona this week, surprising with two pairs of new smart glasses arriving later this year.

The Tecno AI Glasses and AI Glasses Pro were both on the stand at the Fira, and we spent some time getting to know them.

Official price and release date details are yet to be shared by the brand, but there are a number of functions users can expect.

The AI Glasses Pro are available in the titanium-like color above or black | Credit: Wareable

Trying out the AI Glasses Pro

On the more advanced Pro model, differentiated by its left-eye AR display, users can expect to be able to take photos, access contacts, listen to music, receive navigation prompts, translate conversations, follow a teleprompter-like display, and harness the brand’s ‘Ella’ AI assistant.

The front camera, which is unusually located in the bridge of the glasses, is a 50-megapixel unit operating at a 100-degree field of view. We didn’t get to try out the ‘SmartSnap’ function, which offers advanced AI capabilities by analyzing image capture. However, on paper, this should be one of the best-performing cameras in the smart glasses market.

Advertisement

The glasses have the same lightness as the industry-leading Meta Ray-Ban model, with the Pro model made from a magnesium alloy and composite materials. However, the browline model we tried on still felt considerably bigger than my regular glasses—and anything but discreet, thanks to the huge camera in the middle. They also didn’t feel quite as premium in the hand.

Controls for activating the AI assistant and capturing images are located on the chunky arms of the glasses, as demonstrated in our image up top. We only received a brief demo of the dashboard and a few features, but we weren’t initially blown away by what we saw. A lot of the software felt unpolished.

However, with the price still to be determined, and an alleged eight hours of use available from just 30 minutes of charging, it’s one we’ll reserve full judgement on until we’ve performed a full test.

The Tecno AI Glasses are available in a wayfarer style | Credit: Wareable

Tecno AI Glasses come without AR features

The less exciting but notable AI Glasses were also shown alongside their more feature-packed AR twin. Without the built-in display, they naturally miss out on features like navigation, teleprompting, and live translations.

However, they do still pack in a camera (located on the right edge, not the middle) and speakers on each arm, delivering photo-taking and music-listening abilities.

Advertisement

Like with the Pro model, it’s difficult to analyze the impact these glasses can make in the market without knowing the price. At present, they’re no more feature packed than the sea of competitors we’ve tried out at CES and MWC this year, but a budget price (as is typical from Tecno) could be enough to convince some to jump aboard.

In the meantime, though, stay tuned for our full reviews.