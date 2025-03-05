Mibro debuts three sports watches at MWC to rival Garmin and Coros

MWC 2025: We get our hands on the GS Explorer S, GS Pro 2, and GS Active 2

Outdoor watch challenger Mibro is reinforcing its range of wearables at MWC 2025, debuting three budget alternatives to devices from Garmin and Coros.

After debuting the Mibro GS Explorer in late 2024, the Xiaomi-backed Zhenshi brand doubled down at the Barcelona trade show. It’s unveiled the GS Explorer S, GS Pro 2, and GS Active 2.

We’re told all three new models will be officially available this spring, though price details aren’t yet available. If they’re anything like previous devices, they should come with an ultra-budget sub-$150 price tag, but we’ll share those details as we get them.

In the meantime, let’s spin through our hands-on time with each on the Mibro stand.

GS Explorer S

Announced in the run-up to the show but on full display for the first time here, the GS Explorer’s twin adds Bluetooth calling and… not much else. That’s from what we could tell on the stand and release information, at least.

The bezel etchings are slightly redesigned for this edition, but this will likely provide the same experience as the 3/5-star watch we reviewed last year.

It features dual-frequency GNSS, a free-diving mode enabled by the the 10ATM waterproof rating, and plenty of outdoor-focused watch modes.

Our tester had issues with stiff buttons, data accuracy, and slightly buggy software, but we’re hopeful those issues have been ironed out for this rejigged version. At least in our very brief hands-on time with the device, it seemed like a solid, well-built alternative to the top outdoor watches.

There are also multiple versions, with case materials including stainless steel and a lighter titanium. We’re particularly interested in the eventual price of the latter.

GS Pro 2

If the GS Explorer S is designed as a budget alternative to the Garmin Fenix and Coros Vertix, the GS Pro 2 is the slightly less rugged alternative. It’s still pitched as a GPS sports watch but has fewer military-grade specs and water resistance—like a Garmin Forerunner 965 without any of the pedigree.

The case’s right edge has one fewer button than its bigger sibling—a rotating crown and ‘Sport’ button—but it retains plenty of the tracking features, smarts, and sports modes. It offers dual-frequency GNSS, a triathlon mode, Bluetooth calling support, a 5ATM water rating, and navigation.

We expect this will be a slight step down from a price perspective—perhaps even sub-$100—but we’re keen to test the accuracy once it arrives. It’ll come in the dark grey/black shown above and a silver case/beige band option.

GS Active 2

Tagged as the brand’s latest running watch, this one was the lightest and least robust of the new trio. However, we don’t mind that feeling in running-focused devices.

Yet, it will come with the ability to serve up running-focused training plans, with users also again able to take advantage of dual-frequency GNSS for maximal accuracy.

It will come in grey/black, silver/white, and lilac/lilac.