Meta’s Aria Gen 2 smart glasses feature heart rate tracking and eight-hour battery

The research-focused design provide a glimpse into a future with advanced smart glasses.

Meta has unveiled the Aria Gen 2 smart glasses, the latest iteration of its research-focused wearable designed to advance AI, machine perception, and robotics.

Building on the original Project Aria, launched in 2020, this new hardware introduces a suite of upgraded sensors and on-device AI processing capabilities.

Compared to the first-generation model, the Aria Gen 2 features an RGB camera, 6DOF SLAM cameras, spatial microphones, and advanced eye-tracking sensors.

It also adds two new sensors in the nose pad: a PPG sensor for heart rate monitoring and a contact microphone to isolate the wearer’s voice.

Meta says its custom silicon enables on-device AI processing, allowing functions like SLAM, eye tracking, hand tracking, and speech recognition to run without an internet connection. Aria Gen 2 can also run for six to eight hours, depending on use, while usability has been improved. According to the brand, the glasses only weigh 75 grams and now have foldable arms.

More details about Aria Gen 2’s availability in the coming months, though these naturally aren’t intended for commercial release like the company’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Still, researchers interested in accessing the device can sign up for updates.

The surprise launch may also mark the first of many from Meta in the smart glasses department in 2025. A few weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg directly referenced the third iteration of the brand’s consumer-facing glasses tech, noting that 2025 will be a defining year for Meta in this category. Rumors also suggest a partnership with Oakley could be on the cards.

In this guide, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Meta’s upcoming glasses, and we’ll also keep track of how these new Aria glasses are used in projects over the coming year.