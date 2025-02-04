Meta smart glasses 2025: Latest rumors, third-gen Ray-Bans, and Oakley ‘Supernova 2’

Rumors, reports, and previous launch cycles all point to multiple new Meta smart glasses being released later this year.

Even Mark Zuckerberg is dropping hints. The Meta CEO directly referenced the third iteration of the tech during a recent earnings call, while also noting that 2025 will be a defining year for the brand in the smart glasses category.

There’s not much concrete release date or price information at this early stage, but Meta’s smart glasses plans remain one of the most interesting areas in wearables to watch this year.

Will we see a third-gen Ray-Ban Meta entry? What is Meta cooking with Oakley? When exactly can we expect new smart glasses?

This guide aims to answer these questions and more. We’ll update it with the latest details whenever there’s news and rumors regarding Meta glasses.

What has Zuck said about Meta’s 2025 plans?

Credit: Wareable

Besides referencing third-gen technology and underscoring the importance of 2025 for Meta in the smart glasses space, Zuckerberg hasn’t given any specifics of the company’s plans.

That’s typical of earnings calls; it would be highly unusual for brands to provide anything other than vague outlines. However, Zuckerberg’s focus is clearly on more smart glasses hardware.

During the call, he said: ““Our Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses are a real hit, and this will be the year when we understand the trajectory for AI glasses as a category.

“Many breakout products in the history of consumer electronics have sold 5-10 million units in their third generation. This will be a defining year that determines if we’re on a path towards many hundreds of millions and eventually billions of AI glasses.”

It sounds like Meta is gearing up for a big year. Even if the reality of ‘billions of AI glasses’ is still lightyears away, it’s seen internally as a stepping stone year. Right now, it’s as clear an indicator as any that new hardware is inbound.

When? Well, below, we’ll outline what the latest rumors suggest.

Ray-Ban Meta 2025 glasses: What we know

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses | Credit: Wareable

No official confirmation, but a 2025 update is very likely

Expected to feature in-view display and launch with ‘neural interface’ wristband

Two generations of these smart glasses have been released so far. The Ray-Ban Stories launched in 2021, and the Ray-Ban Meta glasses arrived in 2023.

And though we don’t have any official confirmation from Meta, reliable reports citing sources familiar with Meta’s plans suggest we’ll see the third-gen Ray-Ban Meta glasses in 2025.

The first comes from the WSJ, suggesting that the glasses may even launch with the sensor smartwatch/wristband testers of the brand’s Orion AR project have reportedly been using. It’s also hinted that it could arrive with a viewfinder.

This would match The Verge’s bombshell report from early 2023 which laid out Meta’s entire AR/VR roadmap through 2027. In that, it was also indicated that a viewfinder would appear on a 2025 release designed to view incoming texts, scan QR codes, and translate languages.

It was also posited that the 2025 glasses would arrive with a ‘neural interface band’ that allows for gesture control. Again, that aligns with WSJ’s more recent reporting.

Given Meta’s recent hardware release schedule, it’s unlikely we see these next-gen glasses before September (when Meta Connect is typically scheduled).

Meta Oakley smart glasses: Latest rumors

Credit: Oakley

‘Supernova 2’ are reportedly smart Oakley Sphaera glasses

More premium ‘Hypernova’ to align with Ray-Ban Meta 3 specs

Expected to launch in 2025

Meta’s 2025 plans may not be limited to next-gen Ray-Bans.

That’s if recent word from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is anything to go by, at least, who suggests Meta plans to expand its range of glasses this year.

According to the report, Meta has two active projects with Luxottica brand Oakley (who also owns Ray-Ban). One is codenamed ‘Supernova 2’ and would, by the sounds of it, be a smart version of Oakley’s Sphaera glasses (shown above). These glasses will reportedly match the current tech available via the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, though the camera would shift to the center of the glasses.

The other is the more premium ‘Hypernova’ glasses. These are set to align with the specs currently rumored for the upcoming Ray-Ban model, it’s said. So, that means they would feature the same low-level integrated display for viewing notifications. The Hypernova is also expected to retail for around $1,000.

Naturally, both models would be marketed toward outdoor athletes such as cyclists. While no firm release date has been tipped, an announcement alongside any potential Ray-Ban update would make the most sense. So, our best guess is late 2025.