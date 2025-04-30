Apple Watch SE 3 could arrive with this exciting Series 9 design feature

Larger display sizes are already in production for the next budget-friendly smartwatch from Apple, the Apple Watch SE 3.

That’s the word from display analyst Ross Young, who suggested in a subscriber-only post on X that the brand will launch the third-gen model with 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display sizes.

It’s unclear whether the SE 3’s cases will correspond to those slightly increased display dimensions. However, if Apple stays true to form, we should see the SE 3 launch in the 41mm and 45mm sizes of the Series 9 (and Series 7-8).

Alternatively, instead of aping the design of those older smartwatches, Apple could be preparing bigger displays for the existing 40mm/44mm case sizes of the SE 2 (and Series 4-6 devices), but we grade that as doubtful.

Either way, the slight bump in display size would mean more additional space for watch faces, features like Smart Stack, and perhaps even another line of text compared to the current models.

Aside from this nugget that aligns with expectations, very little we’ve seen about the SE 3 has been rumored. Initial reports regarding a plastic case have died down in recent months, though this could still be the major design innovation for the upcoming entry-level watch.

As ever, we’re also expecting more than just design upgrades; the upcoming smartwatch should also arrive with some more advanced (but still not the top-end features of the Series/Ultra models). A more modern processor and improved storage are likely, too.

Stay tuned for more concrete info—including price rumors—as we continue to edge closer to the SE 3’s expected release date, at the September annual iPhone/Apple Watch refresh. There, we’re also expecting to see the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11.