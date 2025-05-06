Apple celebrates Pride Month with unique Apple Watch band and new watch face

Ahead of Pride Month, Apple is launching a new collection to honor LGBTQ+ communities worldwide, in line with its annual custom.

This year’s release includes a redesigned version of the ‘Pride Edition’ Sport Band and a matching Apple Watch face. The same theme is also featured in iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

The 2025 Pride Edition Sport Band showcases a series of rainbow stripes, each individually hand-assembled and compression-molded, Apple says.

Credit: Apple

Like the 2025 Black Unity bands released in January, the manufacturing and design process also results in subtle variations; it means no two Pride Edition bands will be the same. Apple says this is an intentional move to reflect the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The band is available to order starting today for $49 (U.S.) in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, in both S/M and M/L lengths, and will arrive in Apple Store locations next week.

The Pride Harmony watch face and wallpapers will be available in an upcoming software update with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.