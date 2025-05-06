Close Menu
Advertisement

Apple celebrates Pride Month with unique Apple Watch band and new watch face

Conor AllisonBy 1 Min Read
Apple celebrates Pride Month with unique Apple Watch band and new watch face

Ahead of Pride Month, Apple is launching a new collection to honor LGBTQ+ communities worldwide, in line with its annual custom.

This year’s release includes a redesigned version of the ‘Pride Edition’ Sport Band and a matching Apple Watch face. The same theme is also featured in iPhone and iPad wallpapers.

The 2025 Pride Edition Sport Band showcases a series of rainbow stripes, each individually hand-assembled and compression-molded, Apple says.

Credit: Apple

Like the 2025 Black Unity bands released in January, the manufacturing and design process also results in subtle variations; it means no two Pride Edition bands will be the same. Apple says this is an intentional move to reflect the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Advertisement

The band is available to order starting today for $49 (U.S.) in 40mm, 42mm, and 46mm sizes, in both S/M and M/L lengths, and will arrive in Apple Store locations next week.  

The Pride Harmony watch face and wallpapers will be available in an upcoming software update with watchOS 11.5, iOS 18.5, and iPadOS 18.5.

Share.
Conor Allison

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

Related Posts