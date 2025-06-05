Polar Grit X2 arrives as a compact, affordable outdoor alternative to Garmin

Polar has officially announced the launch of the Grit X2, an outdoor sports watch designed to offer premium features in a smaller and more accessible package than its flagship Grit X2 Pro.

Five years on from the original Grit X release, the second-gen watch arrives at £399/€479.90. It integrates Polar’s advanced biosensing technology, navigation tools, and specialized training features, while also featuring the 4.0 version of the brand’s operating system. Although not yet available in the US, Polar indicates that a US launch is planned for a later, unspecified date.

Still, that pricing positions the Grit X2 as a significantly more affordable option compared to the Grit X2 Pro and other high-end adventure watches on the market, such as the Garmin Fenix 8 and Fenix E.

Credit= Polar

Key features of the Grit X2 include a 1.28-inch AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal glass, housed within a slimmer profile that contributes to a total weight of 62 grams.

Despite its more compact design, the watch meets MIL-STD-810H military standards for durability, ensuring resistance to extreme temperatures, shock, and immersion. It also comes with 32GB of internal storage, which includes preloaded full-color offline topographic maps.

At the heart of the Grit X2 is Polar’s ‘Elixir’ biosensing platform. This incorporates 4th-generation optical heart rate monitoring, wrist-based ECG capabilities, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) measurement, and skin temperature sensing.

These bits of data, as ever, fuel Polar’s comprehensive suite of training and recovery tools, such as Nightly Recharge and Training Load Pro.

Battery life is rated for up to 90 hours in the ‘Eco’ training mode, 30 hours in ‘Performance’ mode, and around one week in standard smartwatch mode. The device is also available in ‘Night Black’ and ‘Brown Copper’ finishes and is compatible with standard 22mm wristbands.

We’ll be testing this one out over the coming weeks, so stay tuned for our full review.