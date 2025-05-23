Polar boosts Fitness Programme, with service now iOS-ready and in the US

Polar is expanding its paid-for Fitness Programme—the service it debuted in April to offer adaptive training plans—to iOS users and the US market.

Initially launched in Europe for Android users, the wider expansion puts Polar firmly among the growing list of sports watch and fitness tracking brands betting that users will pay more for personalized guidance.

The Fitness Programme, priced at $8.99 per month (with a 14-day free trial), promises a more tailored approach than static plans. It leverages data from a user’s Polar watch—including heart rate, sleep metrics, and recovery status via its Nightly Recharge feature—to dynamically adjust a four-week training cycle.

The system aims to suggest lighter workouts when you’re run down, push you when you’re recovered, and offer rewards across 20 progression levels to keep you engaged. Users can integrate their favorite sports into the plan, adding flexibility.

Like we’ve seen with Garmin’s messaging following the Connect+ backlash, Polar has emphasized that its core Polar Flow platform remains free and will continue to be developed. Instead, it says, the Fitness Programme is positioned as an add-on for those who want more dynamic feedback.

Of course, how much users buy into that remains to be seen—and we’re sure it will (like Garmin Connect+) hinge on how much better the paid-for tier is than the regular experience.

Advertisement

This represents a massive step toward making it more available, though. Now, the brand just has to prove that its premium plans are worth the premium price.