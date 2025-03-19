Reimagined Pebble watches announced: Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 coming soon

Core Devices—the new Pebble—will ship two smartwatches in 2025. Here's what we know.

After announcing a comeback earlier this year, Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has returned with a new brand name and two upcoming smartwatches.

The brand? Core Devices. The smartwatches? The $149 Core 2 Duo, shipping in July, and the more premium $225 Core Time 2, slated for release in December.

For those catching up, Google (who held the keys to Pebble’s IP via its own Fitbit acquisition) released the Pebble source code in January, paving the way for a successor and return of the iconic smartwatches. However, Google still owns the Pebble brand, which is why Migicovsky and his small team will deliver these upcoming watches under the ‘Core Devices’ name.

So, what do we have to look forward to? As we can see from the early marketing snaps and specs, these remakes deliver plenty of familiar feel and features.

Both will be compatible with thousands of the PebbleOS apps and watch faces, with developer support expected to bolster the ranks even further upon launch. They’re also both available for pre-order via repebble.com.

Core 2 Duo

The Core 2 Duo, the more budget-friendly option, is inspired by the Pebble 2, according to Migicovsky in the announcement post. It boasts a 1.26-inch (144 x 168) monochrome e-paper display.

Encased in a polycarbonate shell with plastic buttons, it offers step and sleep tracking, a built-in speaker, and a linear resonance actuator for improved haptic feedback.

There’s also a barometer, an electronic compass, and a Bluetooth LE chip. It’s already available for pre-order via repebble.com and, as we say, will start shipping in July.

Core Time 2

Meanwhile, the Core Time 2 is the premium offering of the newly announced pair—and effectively a reimagined Pebble Time 2. It features a 1.5-inch (200 x 228) 64-color e-paper touchscreen with a flat glass lens designed to reduce glare, with white and black editions planned for development.

Alongside a full touchscreen, the Core Time 2 features four buttons, a metal case, and supports 22mm straps. The spec sheet also hints that it should arrive with an IPX8 water resistance rating by launch time.

It’s also no chump when it comes to tracking and features. Core Devices suggests it will feature a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and steps tracking via a pedometer. Additionally, it includes a microphone, speaker, and notifications—plus, like its sibling, it’s estimated to deliver a 30-day battery life.