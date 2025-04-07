OnePlus Watch 3 vs. Apple Watch Series 10: Our post-testing comparison

We compare the latest smartwatch releases from Apple and OnePlus to help you decide.

If you’re free to choose from the best Android watches and top iPhone options, the OnePlus Watch 3 and Apple Watch Series 10 will likely be at the top of your list.

Apple’s latest mid-range watch features a big, versatile design that wraps up everything we’ve always loved about the device in a slick and polished package. Meanwhile, the third-gen OnePlus smartwatch is a solid upgrade on the brand’s smash hit from 2024, boasting some of the best battery life in the industry.

While these two smartwatches are wed to rival smartphone platforms, you might be trying to understand better what they’re good (and not so good) at. So, after living with both extensively, this guide details the winner in each key area.

Price and versions

OnePlus keeps things simple with the Watch 3, which has a single 46mm case size and the option of emerald or black watch straps. It’s only available in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth models, and it’ll cost you £319 to strap it on.

In contrast, the Apple Watch Series 10 comes in 42mm or 46mm sizes, and you can choose cellular or non-cellular models. The 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 pricing starts at $399, and the 46mm Series 10 at $429.

Advertisement

So, even when grabbing the cheapest version, you must pay more for the Apple Watch Series 10.

Winner: Draw—OnePlus Watch 3 (on price); Apple Watch Series 10 (on versions)

Specs comparison table

Product name OnePlus Watch 3 Apple Watch Series 10 Price £319/$N/A From £399/$399 Display LTPO AMOLED LTPO AMOLED Case size 46mm 42mm or 46mm Waterproof rating Up to 50 metres Up to 50 metres Screen size 1.5-inch 1.79-inch (42mm)/1.96-inch (46mm) Battery life Up to 5 days 18 hours Heart rate sensor Optical and ECG Optical and ECG Operating system WearOS + RTOS watchOS

Design, display and build

Credit: Wareable

We’ll get the obvious out of the way. The OnePlus Watch 3, of course, has a round design, and the Apple Watch Series 10 has a square one. Regarding how those designs are presented, both offer pretty good-looking watches.

Advertisement

As mentioned, the OnePlus Watch 3 is only available in the 46mm size, which may feel a bit bulky for some. Apple offers two size options, and, whether you choose 42mm or 46mm, both are slimmer (9.7mm vs 11.75mm) than the Watch 3. They are also lighter watches in comparison.

Apple Watch Series 10 | Credit: Wareable

The materials used differ between the two watches. Apple incorporates aluminum or titanium for the Series 10’s case, while OnePlus chooses stainless steel and includes titanium in the bezel, which certainly enhances its appearance compared to the previous OnePlus Watch.

Both watches feature AMOLED screens that deliver high-quality color displays. They are complemented by physical controls, providing a pleasing combination of physical and touch-based methods for interacting with the displays.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 10

Smart features and OS

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Series 10 is designed exclusively for iPhones, while the OnePlus Watch 3 caters to Android phones. OnePlus offers Google’s latest version of Wear OS, which is integrated with an RTOS operating system, whereas Apple provides the best features that its watchOS currently offers.

As smartwatch platforms, these two excel in providing robust third-party app support, rich notifications, the ability to make payments quickly, and overall solid smartwatch performance.

Credit: Wareable

One area where they differ is connectivity, with the Apple Watch Series 10 offering the added option to use its smartwatch as a standalone device. You don’t get that with the OnePlus Watch 3.

OnePlus offers nice extras, such as the ability to control your smartphone camera or enhance your experience when watching videos on TikTok or YouTube. However, for the most polished and feature-rich smartwatch experience, Apple and watchOS provide slightly more in key areas like payments, app integration, and music support.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 10

Advertisement

Battery life

Credit: Wareable

There is truly no competition here. If you’re looking for a smartwatch with the largest battery life between charges, the OnePlus Watch 3 is the one to choose.

The Apple Watch Series 10 lasts up to 18 hours with regular use or 36 hours in Low Power Mode. In contrast, the Watch 3 can last for five days under typical usage, up to 15 days in power-saving mode, and will last for 3 days with the screen set to always-on mode. When the battery is running low, a 10-minute charge will provide a full day of usage.

OnePlus truly lives up to those numbers, as does the Apple Watch. It is disappointing that, at least for non-Ultra Apple Watches, users still have to contend with inferior battery life compared to most of the competition.

Winner: OnePlus Watch 3

Tracking performance

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Both of these smartwatches promise to be your all-in-one fitness tracker, sports watch, and health monitor. Regarding how well they fulfill that promise, there are both strengths and areas that need improvement.

Sleep and health tracking

Let’s start with the Series 10, which, like other Apple Watches, does a great job of keeping you moving throughout the day. The core sleep data it provides feels quite reliable. The addition of sleep apnea detection, along with ECG and reliable optical heart rate tracking, makes the Watch Series 10 a compelling health smartwatch as well.

The OnePlus Watch 3 can perform similar functions, including providing an ECG sensor at a lower price. It also offers 60-second health scans to explore additional metrics such as breathing rates and arterial stiffness, and while these insights help you better understand the data, we believe they should go further to put that data into better context.

Apple Watch Series 10 Vitals app | Credit: Wareable

Activity tracking

As a tracker, the Apple Watch Series 10 ranks among the best in delivering sports watch-like performance. Whether you are using it for running, swimming, or home workouts, the heart rate and GPS functionality perform well across various activities. Moreover, you have access to an array of excellent third-party fitness apps that make better use of those sensors and enhance Apple’s initial effort to provide richer training insights.

The OnePlus is impressive, too. It features a version of dual-band GPS found in Apple’s pricier Watch Ultra, and our tests show its GPS performance ranks among the best of the Wear OS and Android-friendly smartwatches we’ve evaluated. Heart rate tracking is also relatively reliable, though it struggled to keep up during higher-intensity workouts.

Advertisement

Winner: Apple Watch Series 10

Verdict: Which is best?

So, that’s how we got on with the OnePlus Watch 3 and the Apple Watch Series 10. So, which one should you go for? Here’s how we see it:

Buy the OnePlus Watch 3 if…you want an Android smartwatch that offers a good mix of fitness and smartwatch features and has a battery life that can last for more than a few days.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 if…you want an iPhone-friendly smartwatch that offers richer features and is more reliable for tracking your fitness and health.