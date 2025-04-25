Motorola dips back into smartwatches with budget-friendly Moto Watch Fit

In the ever-churning world of smartwatches, here’s a name we haven’t seen in a while: Motorola. The brand has just announced the Moto Watch Fit, marking its return to the scene after something of a hiatus—technically, this is its first in-house wearable in nearly a decade. (The last Moto 360, which we reviewed in 2019, was actually built by a third-party under license.)

This one is aimed firmly at the budget end of the market, the Moto Watch Fit comes in at £89.99—US pricing is still TBC—and offers a surprisingly solid spec sheet for the price.

There’s built-in GPS, a generous 1.78-inch AMOLED display rated for up to 1,000 nits of brightness, and a claimed 16 days of battery life (presumably in some sort of power-saving mode). It’s clearly not gunning for the Apple Watch, but, for anyone looking for basic fitness tracking and decent outdoor visibility without spending triple digits, it might be a tempting option.

Still, it’s worth tempering expectations. This is more a fitness band with a smartwatch face than a full-featured wearable. You’re unlikely to find app support, cellular connectivity, or much in the way of advanced metrics. Still, as a companion device for tracking steps, sleep, heart rate, and GPS-based runs, it could hit a sweet spot for first-timers or those tired of charging daily.

Will it shake up the market and go on to make our list of the best budget smartwatches available in 2025? Probably not. However, it does suggest that Motorola is interested in building a broader ecosystem again—and this might just be the first step.