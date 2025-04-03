Oura Advisor puts AI coaching on hand

AI is quickly becoming a staple – as it is with pretty much any area – in health and fitness tech, and Oura is the latest brand to jump on board.

The smart ring specialist has officially launched Oura Advisor, an AI-powered feature designed to help users make better sense of their health data.

If you’ve been using an Oura Ring for a while, this might not be news to you. The feature has been available in Oura Labs since last summer, allowing beta testers to try it out before the full rollout.

According to Oura, 60% of testers said the AI helped them better understand aspects of their health they hadn’t grasped before; which is exactly the goal.

For many, metrics like SpO2 and HRV can feel overly technical when analyzing workouts.

Oura Advisor aims to change that by breaking down the data in a way that’s easier to digest. The AI acts as a personal health coach, pulling insights from your sleep, activity, and readiness scores to provide meaningful, easy-to-understand feedback.

It can even remember past interactions, so if you’ve been focusing on a particular goal; e.g. improving sleep quality or tracking recovery, it will tailor its responses accordingly.

Beyond simple explanations, Oura Advisor can generate personalized action plans based on your unique health data, helping you stay on track. And if you’re just curious, you can chat with the AI about anything health-related, much like you would with a real coach.

The feature is available to all Oura users now; update your app if it’s not appearing.

If this all sounds familiar, it’s because Oura isn’t the first wearable brand to offer AI-powered coaching. Whoop introduced a similar feature called Whoop Coach, which is powered by ChatGPT and provides personalized insights based on your historical health data.

Like Oura Advisor, it allows for back-and-forth conversations about your metrics, offering tailored recommendations to improve performance and recovery.

Combined with the Oura’s other recent feature drops – Integrations and Cardiovascular Age & Cardio Capacity – it’s an exciting time to be an Oura user.