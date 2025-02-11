Oppo Watch X2 design and release date revealed in teaser

Oppo has officially confirmed the design and release date of the upcoming Watch X2, giving us our first look at the upcoming smartwatch.

In January, details were shared regarding the Watch X2’s native blood pressure monitoring feature, though the device itself was hidden in a pre-release case. This time, the brand has shared the full smartwatch design while revealing the full announcement is slated for 20 February.

As expected from various leaks over the last few months, it doesn’t look all that different from the previous generation. And, of course, like with that generation, sister brand OnePlus is expected to launch the same design in its just-announced Watch 3.

The main poster shared by Oppo shows the Watch X2 in a similar blue colorway to the OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Edition. At first glance, the changes appear minimal from last year’s release.

Indentations are now carved into the bezel alongside a tachymeter around the display’s edge, with the rotating crown also fully functional. Unlike the Watch X, then, users can use this version’s crown to scroll through the UI, control volume, and more.

Oppo has also noted the case will be made from titanium alloy and not stainless steel this time, with a black variant of the watch also set to be released alongside the silver/blue model.

With pre-orders already open in China, and tons of watch hands-ons being shared on Weibo, there’s now very little we don’t know about the Watch X2. Even the battery details yesterday by OnePlus (including a whopping 72-hour AOD estimate) are expected to be replicated in the Watch X2.

However, it remains unclear whether it will launch in certain markets outside of China, like the previous generation. Stay tuned for more information on that front.