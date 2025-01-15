Oppo confirms upcoming Watch X2 will launch with native blood pressure monitoring

The Oppo Watch X2 will arrive with native blood pressure monitoring, with a company executive confirming the feature in a hands-on teaser image.

The Weibo post from Zhou Yibao, a product manager at Oppo, details how the upcoming smartwatch will be able to alert users when unusual blood pressure is detected.

The announcement is significant in the health wearables landscape. Huawei first reached the landmark feature with the Watch D release in 2022 (and Watch D2 in 2024), following Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 calibration via external blood pressure monitors (BPMs) launched in 2021.

However, the Watch X2’s functionality doesn’t appear to rely on a specialized cuff or require an external BPM. Instead, this looks to be cuffless, native monitoring.

The Huawei Watch D2’s band doubles up as a BPM cuff | Credit: Wareable

The hands-on photo shared also seemingly gives us our best look yet at the Watch X2. However, the outer design is covered by a case. Leaked renders suggest this (thankfully) isn’t anything like the design Oppo will eventually unveil.

The date of that unveiling hasn’t been officially confirmed, either. Yet, reliable leakers suggest the Watch X2 will form part of the brand’s Find N5 event in China next month.

Once it is out in the wild, sub-brand OnePlus will likely follow suit and reveal its heavily leaked Watch 3. Depending on regional regulatory approval, it may even arrive with the same blood pressure monitoring smarts as the Watch X2.

After all, Oppo’s Watch X was effectively the same device as the OnePlus Watch 2.

Either way, official confirmation is likely to arrive sooner rather than later. And if there are any more developments, we’ll cover them right here.

