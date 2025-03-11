Close Menu
Huge Huawei Watch 5 leak suggests smartwatch will arrive soon

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
huawei watch showing recovery score
Credit: Wareable

The Huawei Watch 5 has been uncovered in a certification database for the first time, suggesting that the upcoming smartwatch series will arrive soon.

Industry whispers regarding new Huawei smartwatches have been minimal so far in 2025, yet this latest filing—found in the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TRDA) database—changes everything.

The listing shows the Huawei Watch 5’s marketing name, model number, and the fact that it has received approval.

While the device has yet to be confirmed by the company, this information usually only begins to appear when a brand is in the final stages of preparation before an official announcement.

Credit: TRDA

Given that the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro arrived in May 2023, too, we suggest this leak now means the next generation will likely be revealed over the next couple of months.

If it does, it should also sport cellular connectivity, with the filing categorizing the device under the ‘GSM Module’ section. This would make sense, considering the Watch 4 series offered eSIM support for untethered calls and more.

Aside from this, though, we know very little about Huawei’s plans for the Watch 5. After last year’s solid update to the Watch GT lineup—two of our top recommended smartwatches for Android users—expectations are high for the brand’s upcoming flagship update.

So, unless Huawei is tricking the world with this latest certification, we’ll likely see this one arrive soon in China. From there, it will likely appear in other markets throughout 2025.

In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any event announcements from the company.

Conor Allison

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

