Huge Huawei Watch 5 leak suggests smartwatch will arrive soon

The Huawei Watch 5 has been uncovered in a certification database for the first time, suggesting that the upcoming smartwatch series will arrive soon.

Industry whispers regarding new Huawei smartwatches have been minimal so far in 2025, yet this latest filing—found in the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TRDA) database—changes everything.

The listing shows the Huawei Watch 5’s marketing name, model number, and the fact that it has received approval.

While the device has yet to be confirmed by the company, this information usually only begins to appear when a brand is in the final stages of preparation before an official announcement.

Credit: TRDA

Given that the Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro arrived in May 2023, too, we suggest this leak now means the next generation will likely be revealed over the next couple of months.

Advertisement

If it does, it should also sport cellular connectivity, with the filing categorizing the device under the ‘GSM Module’ section. This would make sense, considering the Watch 4 series offered eSIM support for untethered calls and more.

Aside from this, though, we know very little about Huawei’s plans for the Watch 5. After last year’s solid update to the Watch GT lineup—two of our top recommended smartwatches for Android users—expectations are high for the brand’s upcoming flagship update.

So, unless Huawei is tricking the world with this latest certification, we’ll likely see this one arrive soon in China. From there, it will likely appear in other markets throughout 2025.

In the meantime, we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any event announcements from the company.