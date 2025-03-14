Google sets sights on smart glasses comeback with help from this startup

Despite Google’s well-documented struggles in the smart glasses and XR space, the tech giant appears unwilling to walk away from the category.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Google is in advanced discussions to acquire AdHawk, a Canadian startup specializing in eye-tracking technology.

For those unfamiliar with AdHawk—which is fair to assume is most people—the company has been developing micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS)-based eye-tracking solutions designed to offer more power-efficient and faster alternatives to camera-based tracking.

Its flagship product, the MindLink glasses shown above, is primarily aimed at researchers, providing insights into neurological and ocular health, human behavior, and cognitive state.

If you have heard the name before, it may be because the company was previously—if you believe industry whispers—in acquisition talks with Meta in 2022. However, the deal never materialized.

Google’s interest in the startup signals that major tech players continue to see eye-tracking as a crucial component for the future of AR and VR experiences. Plus, with Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses and Apple’s Vision Pro pushing smart eyewear and ambient computing into the mainstream, it’s not surprising that Google is looking to bolster its capabilities.

Advertisement

If the acquisition goes through, AdHawk’s team is expected to be absorbed into Google’s newly formed Android XR division—another sign that the company is quietly regrouping for another push in the XR space.

While past endeavors like Google Glass, the Daydream VR platform, and the Iris AR project have fallen by the wayside, this latest move suggests Google isn’t ready to give up the smart glasses dream.

With the deal rumored to be closing soon, all eyes are literally on what Google does next.