Garmin worldwide outage: Everything we know so far and three potential fixes

Garmin users worldwide continue to report a crashing and rebooting loop on their watches, with the issue stemming from a bugged satellite file and occurring during GPS lock-on.

Since the issue first surfaced on 28 January, Garmin has acknowledged it: “We are aware of an issue causing some devices to be stuck on the start-up screen or a blue triangle.”

However, as of 29 January, the issue is still ongoing and widespread. In this quick-hit guide, we’ll explain what’s caused it all and how you can access Garmin’s fix for the bug.

Which Garmin watches are affected?

A quick look at Garmin’s forum or the Garmin subreddit shows this problem is widespread. Users of every recent generation of Forerunner, Instinct, Venu, Vivoactive, and Fenix (plus its derivatives) are reporting issues. Even its Edge cycling computers seem affected.

If you aren’t affected by now, you’re likely to be fine. However, affected users will see the watch automatically reboot and potentially get stuck on the blue triangle loading screen.

What’s the suspected cause of the issue?

As mentioned, the core of the problem is related to the GPS chipset. So, if you try to open something from the ‘Activities’ list, use the ‘Navigate’ or ‘Tides’ app, or anything else that involves pinning your location, you could face the bug.

In simple-ish terms, one of the satellite pre-cache files (or CPE) your watch uses to help GPS lock-on work more efficiently has gone wrong. According to Garmin, watches fetch new CPE files every few days, but updates are delivered (and grabbed) daily from the server. This is why some watches have managed to avoid the issue.

Can you still track non-GPS activities, like indoor running?

Our Garmin test units are unaffected by this latest issue, so we can’t verify this ourselves.

However, many users report that indoor activities (like running or cycling) can be tracked if you select them from the activity list before the reboot begins.

Even this is model-dependent, though, as some will start locking on to GPS in the background when cycling through activities.

Garmin outage 2025: How to fix the issue

It’s been established that a rogue CPE file is at the core of this Garmin watch meltdown. So, what can you do about it?

Garmin has removed the CPE file that caused the problem and offered a new, uncorrupted version. So, it’s now a game of getting your watch to fetch the new one.

Fix 1: Sync with Garmin Connect

The easiest fix assumes your watch isn’t trapped in the never-ending blue triangle.

If not, sync with Garmin Connect by opening the app and tapping the top-right corner refresh/sync icon next to your device icon.

Fix 2: Soft reset

If that fails, Garmin suggests a soft reboot. To do this, press and hold the power button until the device turns off, then power it back on and sync with Garmin Connect or Express.

Fix 3: Hard reset

If neither of those paths solves the problem, or you’re trapped in the reboot loop, it may be time for a hard reset. As explained in our full guide on resetting your Garmin watch, perform this with caution.

Doing so ensures your data, settings, and any activity not synced with Connect are lost. However, anything visible on Garmin Connect (like your synced sleep, Training Status, and activity history) is naturally kept and will appear once you’ve set your watch back up.

Perform a hard reset on Garmin by holding the power button until it completely shuts off. Alternative and more extreme hard reset methods are available if this doesn’t work. But, again, consult our full guide as the steps are a bit convoluted.

Note: This is a developing story, so check back for updates as and when we get them.