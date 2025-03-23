Garmin study uncovers the key to happiness—the answer won’t surprise you

Garmin has released the initial findings from a happiness study in collaboration with Harvard and Oxford Universities, including a link between well-being and daily activity.

Leveraging data collected from participants using Garmin watches and surveys, the research delves into the impact of lifestyle choices on happiness and stress levels. As revealed by Garmin in its blog post, the study’s core findings underscore the connection between consistent physical activity and improved mood.

Participants who engaged in regular exercise consistently reported higher levels of happiness and lower stress levels, reinforcing the idea of exercise’s role in mental health. As shown in the graph below, happiness levels increase the more active calories a person burns.

The research also highlights the influence of quality sleep, demonstrating that those who consistently achieved adequate rest (again, as tracked by their Garmin) exhibited greater emotional resilience and overall well-being.

Credit: Garmin

Interestingly, the study also revealed age-related variations in emotional stability. Older adults demonstrated greater emotional stability compared to younger adults, who experienced more significant emotional fluctuations.

The research also identified specific activities associated with heightened happiness. Cultural and social activities, dining experiences, and quality time spent with friends and family were consistently reported as sources of joy and contentment.

Garmin, along with the researchers at Oxford and Harvard, now plans to expand the study to 10,000 participants in the next phase. Those signing up will be surveyed three times a day on their happiness and the activities they’ve completed, with the data cross-referenced with Garmin wearables to help build the picture of happiness.