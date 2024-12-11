How to connect your Fitbit (or Google Pixel Watch) with Strava: Sync data and workouts

Get these two fitness behemoths working together for your workouts

If you’re a Fitbit or Google Pixel Watch owner who uses Strava, you’ll be pleased to know it’s easy to connect the two services and enjoy tons of benefits.

Google supports two-way integration with Strava, which means when you head out running with your Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch the session will appear within your Strava workouts. You can even check how many records you smashed on your weekly route.

Perhaps even better, your active minutes and calories will count into Fitbit’s daily goals if you go on a Strava workout, as well. If you’ve ever been frustrated by burning a thousand calories running but not getting the credit on your Fitbit, then linking your accounts is the answer.

Follow these steps for connecting Fitbit and Strava, and getting your fitness data working between the two.

Advertisement

Reasons to connect Fitbit/Google and Strava

If you connect the two services you’ll get the following benefits:

Outdoor, GPS-tracked workouts recorded on Fitbit shown in Strava

Strava recorded workouts, not tracked on Fitbit, shown in your Fitbit exercise list

Steps, calories, and active minutes added from Strava to Fitbit

How to connect your Fitbit/Google account to Strava

Wareable

1. Link accounts

While you can fiddle around in the companion smartphone or web app to do it, the easiest way is to head to the dedicated page and click the connect button.

2. Log into Strava

You’ll be prompted to log into your Strava account. Type in your details here, or choose to log in via Facebook and Google. Whichever way you log into your Strava, do that here.

3. Authorize

You’ll then need to authorize Strava to connect to your Google account. Once that’s done you’ll get a reminder of the types of data that will be shared.

Advertisement

You can only have GPS-tracked activities sync from Fitbit to Strava. Firstly, that means that walks and general daily activity won’t appear within Strava, nor will gym sessions, for example. It has to be a run or cycle.

Manually share historic Fitbit workouts to Strava

The historic activity also won’t be uploaded automatically. However, you can export runs from your Fitbit web dashboard and load them into Strava.

Wareable

1. Log into Fitbit

Log into your Fitbit dashboard and click Activities from the list. You might need to trawl a little bit as every single walking workout is recorded here – which typifies a reason why Fitbit users might want to use Strava in the first place.

2. View a workout

In your Activity History, find a workout you want to export and click the View Details button, which reveals the full summary of your workout. That file must have GPS data to enable exporting.

3. Export

In the upper right corner are three dots. Click these and choose to Export as TCX file from the resulting menu.

Advertisement

4. Head to Strava

Head to the Strava dashboard, log in and then head to the plus button in the top right. Click and choose Upload Activity and then choose File from the menu on the left.

5. Load your TCX file

Click browse and upload the TCX file you just extracted from the Fitbit site – probably in your downloads folder. The run will then be loaded into your Strava stream.

These are the main ways in which the Strava and Fitbit apps work together. We’ll be exploring more ways to deal with and extract data in the coming weeks, so be sure to check back for those.